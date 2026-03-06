Nothing Phone 4a review: Built different, but carries quirks from the past

By now, I have come to expect the unexpected from Nothing. Transparent backs, exposed screws, playful software tweaks, the company has built a reputation around making smartphones that look and feel different from the rest of the Android crowd.

Its “a” series phones have followed the same philosophy, just at a more accessible price. They carry the same design DNA but focus more on everyday usability rather than flagship ambitions.

Having used both the Nothing Phone 2a and Phone 3a in the past, the new Nothing Phone 4a feels like the most refined version of this formula yet. The design feels more mature, the performance is more consistent, and the overall experience seems better balanced.

The experience The Nothing Phone 4a still carries the brand’s now-familiar transparent aesthetic, but the design this time feels noticeably more composed. On the back, you still get the layered internal elements arranged like a circuit diagram beneath the glass. But compared to the Phone 2a and 3a, the layout looks cleaner and less busy. The design feels less like it is trying to shout for attention and more like it is quietly confident in its identity. One small but important detail is the metallic accent around the camera bump. It adds character without making the phone look flashy. It is a tiny flourish, but it gives the back panel a slightly more premium personality.

The Glyph lighting system is still here as well. However, instead of multiple LED strips like on the Phone 3a and Phone 2a series, the Phone 4a gets vertically stacked mini LEDs that together form what the company calls the Glyph Bar. They still flash for notifications, calls, and timers, show real-time delivery updates, and can now also display volume levels. This approach feels more sophisticated in my opinion, instead of having multiple lights spread across the back of the smartphone. In hand, the device feels solid. The flat frame offers a comfortable grip, and the phone feels balanced despite the glass back. It does not feel overly heavy, nor does it feel fragile.

Flip the phone over and the front looks far more conventional. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display runs at a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling smooth, animations fluid, and everyday interactions responsive. Brightness is strong as well. According to Nothing, the panel can reach around 1,300 nits in high brightness mode and significantly higher peaks for HDR, which makes outdoor use comfortable even under direct sunlight. Colours look lively without being overly saturated. Watching videos, browsing social media, or reading text on the screen feels pleasant, and the display never feels like a compromise. Performance is handled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM.

On paper, it is a solid mid-range chipset, and in everyday use it behaves exactly like one. The phone remained smooth during my regular routine — switching between apps, scrolling through social media, watching videos, and browsing the web all worked without any noticeable hiccups. Things only started to slow down when I deliberately pushed the device harder. Playing graphics-intensive games for extended sessions or recording long 4K videos reveals the phone’s limitations. Frame drops appear in demanding games, and sustained camera usage can slow the system slightly. But realistically, this phone is not designed to be a gaming powerhouse.

For the sort of things most people actually do with their phones during the day, the Phone 4a remains smooth. Where the phone really begins to show its personality is in the software. Nothing OS remains one of the cleanest Android interfaces available right now. The monochrome icons, minimalist widgets, and subtle animations give the entire interface a cohesive visual identity. One of the more interesting additions this time is the Essential app, which introduces a slightly unusual concept. The idea is that you can create your own mini widgets for the home screen using simple text prompts. At the moment, creating them yourself requires joining a waitlist, but you can already download widgets created by others through the Essential Apps page.

ALSO READ: I reviewed AI pendant from startup that faced theft at India AI Summit Some of them are genuinely useful. For example, there is a sticky note widget that lets you type reminders directly from the home screen and clear them with a swipe. It sounds simple, but it quickly becomes one of those features you end up using constantly. Others are more experimental, such as a solar system widget that shows the real-time position of planets. There are digital clocks styled like classic Casio watches. And then there are widgets that exist purely for nostalgia — like the one that simply shows the old DVD logo bouncing endlessly across the screen.

These things do not dramatically change how you use your phone. But they add character, and that has always been part of Nothing’s appeal. The camera system on the Phone 4a consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP front camera. In daylight conditions, colour reproduction has improved compared to earlier models. Photos appear more vibrant while still retaining a natural tone. However, details can still be inconsistent. Zooming into images reveals some softness in textures. The main camera and telephoto lens are reliable enough for everyday photography. Portrait shots look decent, and moderate zoom images remain usable.

The ultra-wide camera, however, remains the weakest part of the system. Images from this sensor tend to lose detail and look flatter compared to the main camera. For casual photography and social media sharing, the cameras perform fine. But they are not the standout feature of the phone. Battery life, on the other hand, quietly delivers. The 5,400mAh battery comfortably lasts through a full day of typical use. Messaging, browsing, streaming, and occasional photography never created any anxiety about finding a charger before the evening. Verdict Price: Rs 31,999 onwards The Nothing Phone 4a does not try to dramatically change what the “a” series is about. Instead, it focuses on making the experience feel more complete.

The Nothing Phone 4a does not try to dramatically change what the "a" series is about. Instead, it focuses on making the experience feel more complete.

The design looks more mature while still retaining Nothing's distinctive visual identity. The performance remains stable for everyday use, the display is smooth and bright, and the Nothing OS continues to be one of the more pleasant Android experiences around. Camera performance still leaves some room for improvement, particularly with the ultra-wide sensor, and the phone is clearly not built for heavy gaming or demanding workloads. But perhaps that is exactly the point. Essential apps add an interesting layer of experimentation to the software experience, even if its full potential will only become clear once more users start creating widgets.