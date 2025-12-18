OnePlus 15R review: A sensible all-rounder focused on speed and stability

The OnePlus 15R arrives in India. Unlike previous ‘R’ series models that were positioned as cost-effective alternatives to premium siblings, the 2025 model stands out on its own. Among its headline features are a performance-focused Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chip, a large battery, an improved front camera with autofocus, and Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 with more artificial intelligence features. On paper, the OnePlus 15R looks like an all-rounder. Is it? Let us find out.

OnePlus 15R: What is the design like

OnePlus introduced a new design language with the OnePlus 15, and it carries over to the 15R. The rear panel sports an identical look, with a less busy camera island, compared to the elder sibling, owing to additional camera sensors and different LED flash placement.

On the Mint Breeze variant (review unit), there is a touch of premium appeal. The matte glass back feels smooth while retaining enough texture for grip. The OnePlus 15R is 8.3mm thick and weighs 219g, making it clear that OnePlus is not chasing the slim-phone trend and is instead prioritising performance. Despite the heft, the phone remains comfortable to hold, even during extended use. The OnePlus 15R carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings, translating to protection against dust, prolonged water submersion up to two metres for about 30 minutes, and high-pressure hot water jets. That said, it is still best not to push the phone to its limits.

OnePlus 15R: How is the display and audio experience The OnePlus 15R sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display of a 165Hz refresh rate. The panel holds its ground in harsh sunlight as well as in dim conditions. Colours, contrast and saturation are handled well. Audio performance is clear but lacks refinement. The stereo speakers are loud without distortion at peak levels, yet the sound profile feels plain and lacks depth. There is also a noticeable imbalance in horizontal orientation. ALSO READ: Vivo X300 review: A compact Android flagship with standout camera, battery OnePlus 15R: Performance in daily use and gaming The OnePlus 15R delivers performance that leaves little room for complaint. It is the first phone to arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Day-to-day usage feels effortless, with instant app launches, fluid animations and smooth multitasking. At no point does the phone feel strained.

Gaming performance is equally strong. Paired with the 165Hz display and a dedicated touch-response chip, the phone handles demanding titles with ease. During testing, however, there were some limitations. Even with all settings maxed out, frame rates in games such as BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile capped at around 80 frames per second, despite OnePlus promising higher frame-rate support. That aside, there were no lags or stutters. The gaming sidebar offers granular control, including performance modes and features such as Hyper Frame Rate and Ultra Touch. Thermal management is handled well. While the phone does warm up under heavy load, the increase is minimal and rarely noticeable in regular use. More importantly, performance remains stable during long gaming sessions.

OnePlus 15R: OxygenOS 16 and its AI features The OnePlus 15R runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. At its core, the software still feels distinctly OnePlus: quick, fluid and responsive, with smooth animations. Performance-wise, there is little to complain about. The biggest shift is the new Plus Key, which replaces the Alert Slider. Instead of a simple hardware toggle, it ties into Plus Mind, a space where users can quickly save on-screen content and revisit it later. Over time, OnePlus says Google Gemini will process this content to offer context-aware inputs. At the time of testing, however, this feature was unavailable.

AI appears in smaller, practical ways elsewhere. Photo editing tools rely more on AI, especially for portraits, where framing and lighting adjustments generally work well unless scenes are complex. Object removal has improved but remains inconsistent against busy backgrounds. Overall, OxygenOS 16 feels mature, focusing on subtle usefulness rather than flashy AI tricks. You can read the detailed review of OxygenOS 16 separately. ALSO READ: OPPO Find X9 Pro review: Good cameras, swift performance, marathon battery OnePlus 15R: How good are the cameras OnePlus now relies on its in-house image processing technology named DetailMax Engine, which makes its way to the 15R. The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP front camera with autofocus.

In practice, the imaging experience is uneven. The phone can produce decent images, particularly outdoors, but results lack consistency. Back-to-back shots under similar lighting can vary in colour, contrast, dynamic range and detail. There is also noticeable tonal inconsistency between the main and ultra-wide cameras. When conditions are right, the main camera performs well. Photos in good light are vibrant, motion is handled cleanly and portraits show accurate edge detection. However, images often lack fine detail. Text or objects five to ten feet away can appear hazy, and aggressive sharpening becomes more evident in complex or low-light scenes.

The ultra-wide camera works best for open scenes such as cityscapes, keeping distortion in check. It also handles macro duties, though results can be hit or miss due to softness or overprocessing. The 32MP front camera is a strong point. It captures clear images with natural colours and good detail, including fine hair strands. Autofocus works reliably even when the face is positioned lower in the frame, and the bokeh effect separates subject and background well in both bright and dim conditions. Video performance feels more confident. Stabilisation is effective for handheld shots, and the option to shoot 4K at 120fps in regular and slow motion is welcome. Low-light video, however, can look dull compared with daytime footage.

One notable omission is a telephoto camera. The OnePlus 13R offered one, and its absence here affects clarity for distant subjects. OnePlus 15R: How long does the battery last Battery life is one of the OnePlus 15R’s strongest areas. The phone packs a 7,400mAh battery. In real-world use, endurance is hard to fault. With a mix of social media, messaging, camera use, calls and gaming, the phone comfortably lasts two days on a single charge and can stretch into a third on lighter days. This comes without relying on power-saving modes. Charging is quick as well. The bundled charger supports 80W fast wired charging, taking the phone from zero to full in under an hour.

Should you buy the OnePlus 15R? The OnePlus 15R delivers on its promise of being a performance-first smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 ensures smooth performance, gaming is largely lag-free, and thermal control keeps heat in check. The display impresses, and battery life is among the best in its segment. That said, compromises remain. Camera performance is inconsistent, fine detail is lacking, and the absence of a telephoto lens is a noticeable drawback. Some gaming frame-rate claims also fall short in real-world use. Still, if your priorities are performance, clean software, excellent battery life and a strong display, the OnePlus 15R makes a compelling case as a sensible, performance-centric choice.