Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL go on sale in India: Check price and offers

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL go on sale in India: Check price and offers

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL models are available in India through e-commerce platform Flipkart, and Reliance Digital and Croma stores

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google’s latest Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones are now available for purchase in India. Launched earlier this month at the Made By Google event, the smartphones have been available for pre-order in the country since. Customers can purchase either model through the e-commerce platform Flipkart or offline at Croma and Reliance Digital stores.

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL: Offers
On Reliance Digital, customers can avail themselves of a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on the Pixel 9 with an SBI credit card. Those purchasing the Pixel 9 Pro XL can receive a discount of up to Rs 10,000 using an SBI credit card.

On Flipkart, introductory offers are available. Customers purchasing either smartphone can bundle Google’s 30W power adapter or the CMF by Nothing Charger at a discounted price of Rs 1,999. Additionally, an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on the Pixel 9 and Rs 10,000 on the Pixel 9 Pro XL is offered on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 with either pre-order. No-cost EMI options are available for up to 12 months.

Pixel 9: Details

The Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back. It boasts a dual rear camera system, comprising a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus. The front camera is a 10.5MP autofocus sensor. Powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor, the Pixel 9 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It includes a 4,700 mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless charging.

Pixel 9: Pricing

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999
Colours: Wintergreen, Peony, Obsidian, Porcelain

Pixel 9: Specifications
  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Actua Display, 60-120Hz refresh rate, 1080x2424 resolution, 2700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor: Tensor G4
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 10.5MP
  • OS: Android 14
  • Battery: 4700mAh
Pixel 9 Pro XL: Details

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the largest model in the Pixel 9 series, featuring a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1,344 x 2,992 pixels and a refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. Like its counterparts, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Pixel 9 Pro XL includes the same triple rear camera system as the Pixel 9 Pro and is distinguished by a larger 5,060 mAh battery that supports wired and wireless charging.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Pricing

16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 124,999
16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999
Colours: Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain, Rose Quartz

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Specifications
  • Display: 6.8-inch Super Actua Display, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 1344x2992 resolution, 3000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor: Tensor G4
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 256GB and 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide + 48MP telephoto (OIS)
  • Front Camera: 42MP
  • OS: Android 14
  • Battery: 5060mAh

Topics : Google Google Pixel Pixel XL

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

