Google releases Android 15, update for Pixel devices 'in coming weeks'

Other than supported Pixel devices, Google said Android 15 will be available on devices from Samsung, OnePlus, Nothing, Motorola, Xiaomi and more in the coming months

Android 15

Android 15

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Google said that it is officially releasing its new Android 15 operating system and making its source code available on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). This marks the completion of Android 15 beta testing cycle, however, the new OS is not available for consumers yet. 

Google in a post on Android Developers Blog confirmed that a stable version of Android 15 will be rolling out on supported Google Pixel devices “in the coming weeks”. Android 15 will be available on devices from other manufacturers like Samsung, Honor, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and more in the coming months. 
“If you have a supported Pixel device, you will receive the public Android 15 over the air update when it becomes available,” Google said in the blog post. “If you don't want to wait, you can get the most recent quarterly platform release (QPR) beta by joining the Android 15 QPR beta program at any time.”
Google generally releases the source code for its new Android OS alongside a stable update on its Pixel devices, however, the company has delayed the roll-out schedule this year.

Last month, Google rolled out a system update for Android 15 beta testers allowing them to revert to Android 14 if they wish to exit the Android Beta Program. The Update description reportedly stated that Android 15 will be released for eligible smartphones in October. 

Android 15: What’s new
With Android 15, Google has brought several improvements and changes to smartphones. This includes messaging over satellite connectivity, improved Near field communication (NFC) support, theft detection features and more. Google has also better optimised its operating system for various form factors with improved multitasking for larger displays and system optimisation for cover screens of flip-style foldable smartphones.

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

