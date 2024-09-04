Business Standard
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold goes on sale in India with introductory offers

Priced at Rs 1,72,999, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available on Flipkart with a discount of Rs 10,000 on ICICI Bank cards

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Launched at the “Made By Google” event last month, Google’s second-generation foldable smartphone has been included into the company’s flagship series this year alongside Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The smartphone is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip and comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage space. 

The standard Google Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL are already available in India, while the Pixel 9 Pro model will be available at a later date. 
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Price, availability and offers

Priced at Rs 1,72,999, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available in a single variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The foldable smartphone also comes in a single Obsidian (Black) colour.

The smartphone is available in India on e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores such as Reliance Digital and Croma. As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone through Flipkart can avail a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on ICICIBank cards. There is also an option for no-cost EMI plan up to 12 months.

Additionally, the company is offering Google Charger bundled with the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 3,498. 

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Details

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold marks Google's entry into the foldable device market in India. This book-style foldable features a 6.3-inch Actua cover display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio, supporting a refresh rate of 60Hz to 120Hz. The external display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The main flexible display is an 8-inch Super Actua Flex, with a resolution of 2076 x 2152 pixels, and it supports a variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.
Powered by Google’s Tensor G4 processor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is equipped with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, similar to the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL models. The device also features a triple rear camera system, including a 48MP main camera, a 10.5 MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

For durability, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is constructed with a multi-alloy steel hinge encased in aerospace-grade high-strength aluminium alloy. It holds an IPX8 water resistance rating. The device is powered by a 4,650 mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging and also includes wireless charging capabilities.

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

