Realme GT 7T review: Blends performance, efficiency in a polarising design

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme expanded its GT series in India with the launch of Realme GT 7 (review) and Realme GT 7T. The latter is presented in the market as the budget alternative with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max chipset. However, the unique selling proposition of this smartphone is its large capacity – 7000mAh – battery.

We put the Realme GT 7T through the real-world test. Let us find out if it excels as the mid-ranger or not.

Realme GT 7T: Design

The Realme GT 7T sports a boxy design language with a slightly thick frame–8.25mm–and rounded corners. It houses a camera island situated at the top left corner, featuring two lenses and a ring-LED flash on the back panel, and Realme’s logo at the bottom right corner. It comes with a vegan leather finish on the back and has debuted in the market in three colour options – Racing Yellow, IceSense Black, and IceSense Blue. The unit that we received for review is Racing Yellow, which might look cool to some; however, it reminded me of the iconic “Kaali Peeli” taxis of Mumbai.

The side frames feature a matte finish and house a power button along with a volume button, both of which are situated on the right frame. The left frame maintains a clean-spotless matte finish. The bottom frame has a USB-C type port for charging and data transfer, a speaker grille, and a SIM tray. The smartphone does not feel very heavy to hold, and the rounded corners make it fit pretty well into the hands, especially while using it for longer hours. However, due to its size, one might occasionally feel the need to put the phone down on a surface rather than holding it continuously.

ALSO READ: Nothing confirms 'Headphone 1' debut with Phone 3 launch on July 1: Details Realme GT 7T: Display and Audio The Realme GT 7T has a 6.8-inch 1.5K screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It is a flat display panel with company rated peak brightness of 1800 nits, which is optimal for using it outdoors under the sun. I used this smartphone for GPS navigation while riding a motorcycle in bright sunlight, and I wasn’t disappointed with the brightness. Notably, the Realme GT 7T display featured a peak brightness of 6000 nits, whereas the GT 7T supports just 1800 nits of brightness, which is quite a difference. However, despite the difference, the brightness seemed adequate.

I have been a fan of flat display as opposed to curved display as the former does not suffer from ghost touches and multimedia experience on it doesn’t feel any less than the latter. The presence of slim bezels further enhances the overall viewing experience. The colour reproduction on screen seemed pretty accurate, they didn’t feel over-saturated, especially the deep blacks and high contrast. It is suitable for gaming and multimedia. Additionally, the 120Hz refresh rate delivered smooth scrolling, fluid animations, and responsive navigation. The Realme GT 7T supports OReality Audio and comes with Hi-Res Audio Certification. The audio through built-in stereo speakers wasn’t exceptionally loud, but it did a decent job. While watching movies and listening to songs, the loudness of the audio output seemed adequate, however, while playing games like BGMI, the footsteps of enemies weren’t clearly audible. Up to 80 per cent of audio, the loudness increases slowly, but beyond 80 per cent it seems like the volume suddenly gets a boost.

Realme GT 7T: Camera The Realme GT 7T is equipped with a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary Sony IMX896 sensor, which is complemented by an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The primary camera performs well in daylight conditions. The colour reproduction seems accurate and close to natural. However, the camera does soften the edges of an object, especially a face. When tried in low-light conditions, the rear camera struggles. The ultrawide sensor does a fair job and gives output similar to that of the primary camera in terms of colours. The 2x zoom-in allows the camera to capture close-up shots without compromising on the detailing. However, due to the absence of a macro sensor, the smartphone has a tough time retaining all details in its pictures.

For video calls and selfies, the Realme GT 7T comes with a 32MP IMX615 sensor, which performs well in both outdoor environments as well as indoor. It is able to capture details slightly better than the primary camera. In the default mode, the front camera softens the facial imperfections and applies the background blur effect. ALSO READ: OnePlus 13s review: Compact flagship phone with smart AI, standout battery Realme GT 7T: Performance and Gaming Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max, the Realme GT 7T handles multitasking and demanding games like Asphalt Legends, EA Sports FC Mobile Football, and BGMI with ease. I didn’t notice any noticeable lag during usage. Launching apps, games, and switching between apps was pretty smooth and fast.

Since it is a GT model, there is a dedicated “GT Mode” to enhance gaming performance. Activating GT Mode unlocks a range of performance features designed to improve gaming. These include AI-based motion control for smoother movement, enhanced touch response for better control, and Geek Power Tuning to optimise system performance during intensive gameplay. Game Focus Mode helps minimise distractions by blocking notifications while you play. In addition, visual enhancements like AI Super Resolution sharpen in-game graphics, while Frame Plus pushes frame rates up to 120fps on compatible titles. As per Realme, the smartphone features 360-degree ultimate cooling due to the presence of a graphene back cover, which dissipates heat effectively. The vapour chamber drives cooling through cold-front air convection. However, despite all this, I did face heating issues to some extent every now and then. While charging the smartphone, it gets heated up, which is expected, but even while watching YouTube videos, the device heats up. Intense gaming sessions, as expected, make the temperature rise.

Realme GT 7T: OS and AI Tools The Realme GT 7T boots on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. It comes loaded with a number of AI tools such as: AI planner: Recognises on-screen information to help schedule events and set reminders. However, in my experience, the double-tap gesture fails to activate the majority of the time.

AI translator: Supports real-time translation of conversations, text, and visuals. Users can translate entire screens or specific parts as needed.

AI smart loop: Recommends relevant actions like sharing or saving based on what’s displayed. For instance, it can prompt users to upload a screenshot directly to Google Photos.

AI recording summary: Converts lengthy audio recordings into concise bullet points, even when the audio quality is less than ideal. AI Studio tools:

AI Portrait, AI Reimage, AI Motion

AI Eraser, AI Ultra Clarity, AI Glare Remover (especially effective) In addition to Realme's native AI tools, the GT 7 supports Google Gemini, including: Quick access to the Gemini assistant

Live interface

Screen and camera sharing capabilities Realme GT 7T: Battery and Charging The Realme GT 7T packs a 7,000mAh battery, which is one of the biggest capacity battery across segments. With heavy usage that includes intense gaming sessions, binge watching videos and shows, and capturing pictures and videos, the smartphone easily had enough juice to last for more than a day. If used moderately, it might even give you a battery backup of more than two days.

The phone supports 120W wired fast charging, making it charge from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in under 20 minutes. The smartphone would get fully charged in around 40 minutes. Verdict The Realme GT 7T takes a 360-degree approach to try to cater to almost every segment of consumers, starting from the ones who are looking for bigger capacity battery to the ones who are looking for a decent gaming smartphone. At its price, the smartphone delivers a well-rounded flagship experience with a few misses here and there that can be overlooked to some extent. It handled daily tasks and gaming efficiently, making it a dependable mid-ranger that one can count on. If you are a fan of aesthetics, then I would suggest opting for the IceSense Blue colour variant.