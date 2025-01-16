OnePlus 13R review: Sets a benchmark for affordable flagship smartphones

The R-series smartphones from OnePlus are often regarded as "flagship killers" because they offer a premium experience at a cost-effective price. The OnePlus 13R continues this legacy, bringing significant upgrades over its predecessor and introducing a fresh experience with the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 operating system. As one of the first premium smartphones to launch this year, the OnePlus 13R carries high expectations. Does it deliver? Let us find out:

Design

While the OnePlus 13R resembles its predecessor, it feels refreshed. The new flat aluminium frame enhances grip, and the display and back glass panel now have flat designs, with the latter featuring a matte texture and a distinctive Astral Trail design (review model). The addition of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on both the front and back provides extra durability.

The OnePlus 13R is slimmer and lighter than the 12R, making it more comfortable to hold. The circular rear camera module still causes minor wobbling on flat surfaces but is more stable than its predecessor. While the alert slider remains on the left, its presence and functionality are appreciated. The design effectively conceals smudges on both the back glass and frame, ensuring a clean appearance.

Display

The transition from a curved to a flat display does not compromise the edge-to-edge premium design, enhanced by slim bezels. The panel delivers vibrant colours, sharp details, and a resolution of up to 2780×1264, though it defaults to 2376×1080 and requires manual adjustment in the settings.

With a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology, the display dynamically adjusts refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz, ensuring smooth operation and improved battery efficiency. The new animations in Oxygen OS 15 further enhance the experience. Additional software features like Image Sharpener, Video Colour Boost, and Screen Attention add to its appeal.

The display supports Widevine L1, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision HDR, offering a high-quality content-viewing experience on streaming platforms like Netflix.

Camera

The OnePlus 13R introduces a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto camera, replacing the less effective 2MP macro sensor from the 12R. The primary camera features a Sony LYT 700 sensor, replacing the Sony IMX890. The 8MP ultra-wide and 16MP front cameras remain unchanged.

The primary camera performs well in varied lighting conditions, delivering sharp and colour-accurate images in bright environments. In low light, it softens details to compensate for sensor limitations.

The telephoto camera captures sharp images at 2x optical zoom but can produce warmer tones under artificial lighting. It also doubles as a macro lens and supports high-quality portrait shots at 2x zoom without quality loss.

The ultra-wide camera is effective for daylight group shots but struggles with sharpness indoors.

The smartphone supports video recording in up to 4K resolution at 60fps. However, the telephoto camera is limited to 1080p at 30fps, and the ultra-wide camera to 720p. The Ultra Steady mode is available at 1080p at 60fps but works only with the primary sensor.

Performance and battery

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, the OnePlus 13R excels in multitasking, gaming, and extended video recording. It remains cool under most condition, though slight warmth can be felt during prolonged gaming sessions.

The 6,000mAh battery easily lasts up to two days with moderate use. The 80W charger (down from 100W in the 12R) charges the battery from 6 per cent to full in just over 45 minutes. The lack of wireless charging is a notable drawback.

Software and artificial intelligence

The Android 15-based Oxygen OS 15 offers one of the smoothest user interfaces available, with intuitive navigation and slick animations. Features like the redesigned Shelf menu, Dynamic Island-style notifications, and Open Canvas enhance the multitasking experience.

AI tools like AI Detail Boost, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Eraser perform well, though AI Unblur occasionally softens images. Productivity features include AI-based tools for text formatting and summarisation, as well as AI Reply for third-party apps like WhatsApp.

Verdict

At Rs 42,999 onwards, the OnePlus 13R offers excellent value for those seeking a flagship-like experience while being willing to compromise on features such as wireless charging and a complete flagship-grade camera setup. As a budget-friendly alternative to the OnePlus 13, it delivers an impressive display, strong performance, outstanding battery life, and a premium software experience.