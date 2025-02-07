The Logitech Pop Icon combo is a wireless keyboard and mouse pair offered in four distinct, contrasting colour themes, including the off-white and orange variant reviewed here. The combo is designed with a compact form factor for enhanced portability, but its appeal extends beyond aesthetics and ergonomics. There is more to the Logitech Pop Icon combo than meets the eye. What exactly? Let us find out:

Logitech Pop Icon Combo: What is good

Colours

The colour options are a defining aspect of the Logitech Pop Icon combo, making both the keyboard and mouse visually distinctive. The combo is available in four colourways: Lilac & Off White, Graphite & Green, Rose & Off White, and Off White & Orange (reviewed here). Each variant carries a unique vibrancy, ranging from subtle to bold, but none look cheap. For instance, the off-white and orange unit features a predominantly white theme with orange-accented keys and four dedicated action buttons in orange with white markings. If you want to add a burst of colour to your workstation, this combo is a great place to start.

Design

Both the keyboard and the mouse in the combo are compact, enhancing portability. The keyboard is made of post-consumer recycled plastic, featuring a hard plastic build with glossy-finished borders. The mouse, also plastic, has a lightweight profile that enhances usability. The keyboard’s round keycaps are reminiscent of vintage typewriters, giving it a distinct retro-modern appeal.

Comfort

The keyboard has a low-profile design with membrane keys for silent operation, making it suitable for quiet environments. Similarly, the mouse provides silent clicks yet retains good tactile feedback, ensuring a comfortable experience.

Customisation

The Logitech Pop Icon combo excels in customisation, incorporating the best of Logitech in a portable form factor. It supports pairing with up to three devices, enabling seamless transitions between them via dedicated function keys. Additionally, four action keys can be customised using the Logi Options+ software, available for both Windows and Mac. This companion app allows users to set macros, personalise keyboard and mouse operations, and even trigger artificial intelligence chatbots such as ChatGPT.

Logitech Pop Icon Combo: What could have been better

Ergonomics

The compact keyboard layout, while not cramped, lacks a palm rest, which impacts long-duration usage. Furthermore, the absence of adjustable legs means users cannot modify the keyboard angle to suit their preference. However, rubber grips at the bottom help maintain stability.

Keys

The keyboard is not backlit, which limits usability in dim environments. While designed for multi-device connectivity, it has some quirks. For instance, if you initially set up the keyboard with a Mac and then switch to Windows, the Start key does not function correctly.

Mouse

The mouse is minimalistic in design, lacking additional programmable buttons that could enhance productivity. For users seeking a more feature-rich experience, this may be a drawback. Thankfully, Logitech offers the keyboard and mouse separately, allowing users to mix and match according to their needs.

Verdict

The Logitech Pop Icon combo is a visually appealing and highly portable set of peripherals that delivers on style, silent operation, and customisation. Its multi-device pairing and dedicated function keys enhance usability, while the Logi Options+ software expands functionality. However, the absence of backlighting, ergonomic limitations, and a minimalistic mouse may not suit everyone. For those who prioritise aesthetics and seamless multi-device connectivity, this combo is a compelling option.

