Sony WF-1000XM5 review: Feature-packed ANC earbuds good for music and calls

The WF-1000XM5 is Sony's flagship wireless earbuds, with a focus on active noise cancelling. Unlike their counterparts from established tech brands such as Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, these wireless earbuds are not exclusive to a particular ecosystem. This essentially means that the earbuds and most of their features function the same way regardless of the device platform with which you pair them.

Speaking of features, they include active noise cancelling with an adaptive sound control feature that adjusts ambient sound based on your actions, activities, and location. Additionally, they offer head gesture controls for hands-free operations, spatial audio for object-based sound, wireless charging, and multi-point connectivity.

Priced at Rs 24,990, the Sony WF-1000XM5 is a feature-packed pair of wireless earbuds. But, how do they fare in terms of audio and call quality? Let's find out:

Design

Starting with the earbuds, they are slightly larger in size but lightweight. You can wear them comfortably for extended periods without any discomfort. The earbuds feature foam ear tips, which provide a snug fit without sacrificing comfort and offer good noise isolation. However, they can become moist over time and need to be kept outside the case to dry. This is one area where silicon ear tips have an advantage over foam-type ear tips. Moving on to the case, it is a pebble-shaped unit with a matte texture on the body. Although not petite, it is pocketable and lightweight. While the buds are IPX4 rated for resistance against minor water splashes, the case lacks such protection and should be used with caution.



Features

The Sony WF-1000XM5 is packed with premium features. It includes active noise cancellation, which effectively cancels ambient noise for a distraction-free experience in noisy environments. For situations where you need to be aware of your surroundings, such as on the road or in the office, there is an ambient sound mode that allows external noise to pass through. While the ANC is excellent, the ambient sound mode is not perfect, as the environmental noise and vocals in this mode do not sound entirely natural.

What sets the Sony WF-1000XM5 apart is the neat implementation of these ANC and ambient sound features. For example, there is an adaptive sound control feature that automatically adjusts the ambient sound mode based on your actions, activities, and location. The earbuds can even learn from your usage patterns and optimise switching, but this requires signing in using a Sony account. Nevertheless, the adaptive sound control is a handy feature available through Sony's Headphones app for smartphones.

Another useful feature is "speak-to-chat," which allows you to have a conversation while wearing the earphones. It activates the ambient sound mode when you speak and returns the earbuds to their standard state after a period of inactivity. The voice detection sensitivity and time duration are customisable, with a default setting of 15 seconds.

In terms of audio-related features, the earbuds support Sony's proprietary 360 Reality Audio for spatial sound. However, this feature is limited to select apps, and commonly used music streaming services such as Spotify (India), YouTube Music, Amazon Music (India), and Apple Music are not supported. On Android devices running Android 13, the earbuds support spatial audio with a head-tracking feature. However, it appears to be a work in progress in its current form, as the experience is far from perfect.

Sound and Call Quality

The Sony WF-1000XM5 offers a rich sound signature with balanced bass and treble in default settings, accompanied by optimal loudness. For a personalised experience, there are preset equalizers and the option to create two custom sound profiles through the smartphone app. Each preset equalizer influences the audio signature to match its name. For example, the "bright" equalizer boosts treble and elevates vocals to make the audio sound lively. On the other end of the spectrum, the "mellow" equalizer subdues audio across frequencies and works well for softer soundtracks.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 excels not only in music listening but also in voice calls. With ANC activated, the voice call experience remains top-notch even in noisy ambient environments. Regardless of the ambient noise conditions, the built-in microphones capture voice with clarity and never struggle to deliver a quality experience.

Battery and Charging

The Sony WF-1000XM5 provides a solid battery life of approximately six hours with adaptive sound controls and speak-to-chat enabled, extending up to 15 hours with the case. Charging the case is quick, taking about an hour to reach a full charge, while the earbuds take a similar amount of time to charge fully from 10 percent.

Verdict

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are exceptional wireless earbuds with strengths in various aspects. They offer more features when paired with Android smartphones than with iPhones, but the headline features are available regardless of the device platform you pair them with. Since these earbuds are not tied to any one platform, these make a worthwhile purchase. Moreover, they deliver impressive sound quality for music and excel in handling voice calls.