Sony launches Bravia XR Master Series A95L OLED TV in India: Price, specs

Offered in 55-inch and 65-inch display sizes, the Bravia XR Master Series A95L OLED TV boasts Sony Cognitive Processor XR, 4K upscaling, auto HDR, ambient optimisation, variable refresh rate, and ALLM

Sony Bravia, Sony TV, Bravia TV, Sony A95L OLED TV

According to Sony, the A95L series is capable of upscaling video quality close to 4K irrespective of the original content quality and source

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Japanese electronics maker Sony on September 11 launched in India its Bravia XR Master Series A95L OLED TV. Offered in 55-inch and 65-inch display sizes, the TV boasts Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, 4K upscaling, auto HDR, ambient optimisation, and variable refresh rate (VRR). The 55-inch variant is priced at Rs 339,990 and the 65-inch variant is priced at Rs 419,990. Both variants will be available on Sony Centers and major e-commerce portals from September 11.

The Bravia XR Master Series A95L OLED features Cognitive Processor XR, which Sony said understands how the human eye focuses and cross analyses images to provide depth and contrasts to picture for better viewing experience. The Cognitive Processor XR also detects screen temperature and controls light accordingly.

According to Sony, the A95L series is capable of upscaling video quality close to 4K irrespective of the original content quality and source. The Processor XR recreates textures and details to minimise blur and interpolates frames between the original frames to improve smoothness in fast moving sequences. Sony said the TV has a self-illuminating OLED panel tuned for colour consistency across all viewing angles.

As for the game-focused features, the Bravia XR Master Series A95L OLED features a ‘Game Menu’ with an option to enable and disable VRR (motion blur). It also offers screen size customisation options. The TV supports HDMI 2.1, which enables 4K 120fps content input and auto low latency mode.

The Bravia XR Master Series A95L OLED features Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio, which turns the display into an audio source. The Bravia XR Master Series A95L OLED supports Sony XR Surround, which creates surround sound effects by using TV speakers to give a 3D audio experience. The A95L series is also compatible with Dolby Atmos. The TV offers ambient optimisation technology, which optimises sound and picture brightness according to the room conditions – according to Sony.

Powered by Google TV platform, the Bravia XR Master Series A95L OLED supports Apple AirPlay 2 and has Google Assistant built-in for voice search.

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

