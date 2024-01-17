Vivo X100 Pro review: Sets new benchmark for imaging-focused smartphones

China's Vivo has solidified its presence in the Indian market with a focus on camera-centric smartphones, emphasising design and performance. Newly introduced to its lineup is the Vivo X100 Pro, a premium flagship smartphone featuring a camera system co-engineered with the esteemed German optics brand Zeiss. However, it is not the sole contender in collaborating with renowned imaging brands; Xiaomi partners with Leica, and OnePlus aligns with Hasselblad. The Vivo X100 Pro holds the distinction of being the most expensive, priced at Rs 89,999, in comparison to offerings from Xiaomi and OnePlus. This analysis seeks to evaluate where the Vivo X100 Pro stands relative to other smartphones in its segment.

Design

The Vivo X100 Pro, in the Asteroid Black colour variant under review, boasts a matte-finished back cover that exudes a sparkling effect while remaining resistant to smudges and fingerprints. Positioned at the lower middle section is the Vivo branding, accompanied by the "Xtreme Imagination" tagline beneath the prominent circular camera bump. The metallic ring characterising the camera module accommodates cameras symmetrically, featuring Zeiss branding at the centre, highlighting its collaboration with the German optics brand.

With a metallic frame, the Vivo X100 Pro houses the power button and volume keys on the right side, while the bottom side includes the SIM tray, microphone, USB-C port, and speaker. The top side of the frame incorporates an IR blaster and secondary microphone. The front has a two-sided curved display, surrounded by thin black borders.

Weighing in at 225g, the Vivo X100 Pro imparts a substantial feel, with the sizable rear camera module influencing the overall weight distribution. While the camera bump may hinder grip and collect fingerprint marks, it serves a practical purpose, preventing wobbling when placed on flat surfaces.

Display and Audio

The Vivo X100 Pro features a 6.78-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Besides exceptional contrast, the display delivers vibrant colour and accuracy, enhancing the overall content viewing experience. With a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits, optimal visibility is maintained in various lighting conditions. The display incorporates LTPO technology for a smooth experience across a range of refresh rates. Despite lacking Dolby Vision support, the smartphone offers HDR video on popular streaming platforms.

Vivo X100 Pro display





In the audio department, the Vivo X100 Pro provides balanced audio output through its stereo speaker setup. The dedicated speaker at the bottom and the call speaker above the display, acting as the secondary speaker, deliver clear and crisp sound. While ample for enclosed environments, the volume level may be perceived as sub-par in outdoor settings.

Camera

Featuring a triple-camera setup co-developed with Zeiss, the Vivo X100 Pro excels in photography. The 50-megapixel main sensor produces sharp and clear images, particularly in low-light conditions. The 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, however, tends to deliver darker and less vibrant pictures in artificial or indoor lighting.

The 50MP telephoto lens mirrors the excellence of the primary sensor, capturing detailed and accurately coloured images. With a 4.3x zoom at the sensor level and software support for up to 100x zoom, the Vivo X100 Pro ensures stabilization and captures intricate details. Portrait photography stands out, offering multiple focal length options and bokeh effects co-created with Zeiss. Videography capabilities include 4K and 1080p recording at 60fps, with additional options for 30fps and 8K recording.

On the front, the 32MP camera sensor captures detailed pictures in well-lit conditions, although there is a tendency to soften facial details in challenging lighting scenarios.





Vivo X100 Pro rear camera

Performance

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300, the Vivo X100 Pro effortlessly handles everyday tasks, ensuring swift app launches, seamless multitasking, and smooth browsing and social media scrolling. The smartphone maintains thermals during regular usage, with a noticeable temperature rise during graphic-intensive gaming or high-resolution video recording. Gaming performance is commendable, handling demanding games smoothly, with additional in-game features for enhanced visuals.

Software and Battery

Running on FunTouchOS 14 (Android 14), the Vivo X100 Pro boasts a significantly improved user interface with reduced bloatware and fewer ad notifications. Vivo commits to three years of OS updates for the smartphone.

On the battery front, the device offers a full day under normal usage, with high-resolution video recording and graphic-intensive gaming accelerating battery drainage. Routine tasks extend usage to a day and a half on a single charge. The included 100W charger efficiently brings the smartphone to a full charge in half an hour.

Verdict

The Vivo X100 Pro establishes itself as a photography powerhouse, excelling in low-light imaging and delivering detailed portrait shots. Its vibrant display contributes to impressive day-to-day performance, and commendable battery life, coupled with quick charging, enhances its appeal. However, priced at Rs 89,999, the Vivo X100 Pro falls slightly short in the software and UI experience compared to other smartphones in the same premium price range.

