Logitech Wave Keys review: Ergonomic design for natural typing experience

Swiss computer peripheral maker Logitech recently launched in India the Wave Keys wireless keyboard. Priced at Rs 6,995, the keyboard diverges from the standard flat layout, prioritising convenience and comfort during typing sessions. Does it deliver? Let us find out:

Design

The Wave Keys keyboard boasts a durable matte-finished plastic chassis that exudes quality. It is a full-size keyboard with a dedicated numeric section, but most importantly has a unique wave-like shape with a ripple near the centre that is also slightly raised. This unique layout not only adds flair but also ensures a comfortable typing experience by naturally spacing out both hands. Despite its full-size nature, the neat arrangement of keys allows for a compact form.

For wrist support, the keyboard has a generously sized cushioned pad integrated. It has a woven fabric cover with rubber-like texture, which effectively provides the necessary comfort and support during extended sessions.

On the top side, a power slider and a solitary light indicator illuminate when the keyboard is active, ensuring clear visibility and functionality.

On the bottom side, there are three circular rubber grippers and two rectangular ones to firmly anchor the keyboard in place during use. Besides, there are adjustable legs near the top.

The keyboard is powered by two AAA-type batteries, which go into a neatly designed cavity on the bottom side that also has a dedicated space to plug-in the Logi BOLT receiver. This receiver serves as an alternative means for device pairing, in case the device lacks Bluetooth connectivity.

Typing experience

The ergonomic design delivers on its promise. Working long hours with this keyboard is a bliss. The curved keys layout ensures easy access to even the farthest keys. However, there is an initial learning curve that demands dedicated hours to adjust since the layout is conventional. Despite its sleek and compact design, the limited key travel might pose a challenge to typing speed, leading to occasional mistypes, especially for those with bigger hands.

The keys themselves offer a well-damped feel and a decent stroke height, striking a balance that provides tactile feedback without generating loud and distracting clicks. The keys’ ability to gently adhere to your fingers upon release adds an extra layer to the typing experience. However, there is a slight allowance for key wobbling within the housing. While this movement typically does not affect typing accuracy, it might be a minor annoyance for some users.

One notable absence is the lack of backlighting for the keys, potentially posing an issue when using the keyboard in low-light or night time conditions.

Features

The Wave Keys keyboard boasts multi-point connectivity (three devices) and it is compatible with Windows, MacOS, and iPadOS, and any other device with Bluetooth connectivity. Switching between the connected devices is effortless using the F1, F2, and F3 keys, each equipped with a status indicator. Whether through Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt connector, the pairing process is smooth, with the connector showing a slightly faster response time, albeit negligible in day-to-day usage.

The keyboard operates solely on two AAA batteries and does not feature any ports for alternate power sources. Although the included batteries are not rechargeable, they boast impressive longevity. Even after a continuous usage of eight hours daily over a span of two weeks, the battery level dropped down to 95 per cent from 100 per cent.

Beyond their primary functions, several function keys serve dual purposes. For instance, F5 acts as a dedicated button for Microsoft speech-to-text (on Windows), F6 for emojis, and F7 for taking screenshots.

Moreover, the keyboard supports Logi Options Plus, an app offering extensive customisation. This app allows users to personalise experience by disabling specific keys like Numlock and Caps Lock or repurposing F1, F2, etc., keys for standard functions. Additionally, the app hosts advanced features downloadable through the smart actions menu. Among these features are options to map keys for quick access to third-party applications such as Spotify, Chrome browser, and even ChatGPT.

Verdict

The Logitech Wave Keys presents an excellent option for those looking for an ergonomic design without the hefty price tag often associated with high-end mechanical keyboards. Boasting a comfortable typing posture and a rich array of features, it delivers on functionality. However, it is important to note that the absence of backlighting, along with the compact layout and the minor key wobbling, may limit its suitability for tasks beyond office work or everyday use.