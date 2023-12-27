iQOO 12 review: A competitively priced phone with well-rounded performance

China’s iQOO on December 12 launched in India the iQOO 12, its inaugural smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. Known for its emphasis on high-end gaming performance, iQOO has taken a multifaceted approach with the iQOO 12. The newest addition to iQOO’s flagship series takes a substantial leap in imaging capabilities and build quality over the predecessor, aiming to deliver a complete package. Does it succeed? Let us find out:

Design

The iQOO 12 Legend Edition (review unit) exudes a premium feel with a porcelain-like glass back featuring the iQOO logo and the iconic BMW Motorsports M stripes. The glass back has a 3D curved design, which bends neatly into the chrome-finished metallic frame. Besides adding a premium character to the smartphone, the tapered edges and flat frame provides good grip for a comfortable in-hand feel.

The frame has power button and volume keys on the right side; SIM tray, microphone, USB-C port, and speaker opening on the bottom; IR blaster, and secondary microphone opening, and secondary speaker opening on the top. The phone’s front profile is dominated by a flat display with minimum and symmetrical bezels.

The phone is borderline heavy, but the weight distribution is balanced and the phone is comfortable to hold and operate. However, the smooth finish on the rear glass and frame makes it prone to accidental drops besides being fingerprint magnets – necessitating regular cleaning.

The rear camera island has a unique porthole design, which does contribute to the smartphone's overall aesthetic. However, the large size and unconventional shape might not appeal to everyone's taste. Nevertheless, the rear camera bump does not make the phone wobble on flat surfaces.

Rounding off the package is the IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, adding to the phone’s durability.

Display and Audio

The iQOO 12 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display of up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display is HDR10+ certified to show supported content with deep blacks and fine whites, both of which enhances overall contrast. Though iQOO brings down the screen resolution to 1.5K, from 2K in the predecessor, the display remains sharp and vibrant.



The display’s notable aspects is its colour consistency and viewing angles, which enhances overall experience. Adding to the experience is the smooth interface and fast touch response. iQOO said the display is capable of pushing brightness to 3,000 nits. In experience, the display delivers optimal experience and top-notch sunlight legibility.

It is and LTPO display, which essentially uses dynamic refresh rate to deliver a smooth experience without compromising on power efficiency. While it works seamlessly, switching to high refresh rate mode from the display settings ensures a consistent experience, especially if you want uninterrupted smooth transitions at all times.

As for the gaming-focused features related to the display, there is an array of display modes that iQOO offer as value-added features through its gaming menu that can be accessed by swiping from the left side while in the game. In the gaming menu, there is “Image Quality Tuning” option that enhances colours and sharpens in-game graphics, elevating the visual appeal. Moreover, it also has options for graphic filters such as “Darkness Enhancement, Anti-Snow Blindness, and Old Movie effects”, among others, adding a personalised touch to gaming experience.

A notable inclusion, however, is the wet touch response technology, catering to those with sweaty fingers. However, it is worth noting that while it handles moisture well, soaky hands might temporarily reduce its responsiveness.

Coming to audio, the iQOO 12 impresses with its well-balanced sound emanating from its stereo speaker setup. The bottom speaker grill delivers a rich, bass-heavy experience akin to a woofer, while on the top side, sound emerges from a smaller grill and the calling speaker.

In closed environments, the built-in speaker boasts ample loudness, ensuring clear and distinct sound. However, for outdoor music listening, it might not offer the optimal volume despite maintaining its clarity. Nevertheless, when it comes to video content, the sound quality and loudness prove more than sufficient for an enjoyable experience.

Camera

The triple-camera setup on the iQOO 12 is the biggest upgrade on paper from the previous generation. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP periscope zoom lens for 3x optical zoom. The periscopic lens also supports up to 100x digital zoom.

Captured images exhibit sharpness and clarity across all three sensors, laced with details and accurate colour reproduction. In low-light conditions, however, the ultra-wide-angle sensor takes a tad longer to process the images through software processing and yet delivers inconsistent results.

The camera on the iQOO 12 seamlessly transitions to Macro mode in standard settings when approaching a subject closely, but despite its capacity for up to 100x digital zoom, optimal performance is retained only until the 10x mark.

The portrait mode is the most impressive, producing natural bokeh in the background and fine contours on the subject.

The iQOO 12 camera system also delivers a good video experience. The phone goes up to 8K at 30fps from the main camera system on the rear, with 4K at 60fps available across all three cameras on the back. However, you can switch between sensors while recording videos only in 4K at 30fps setting. Surprisingly, the front 16MP sensor here can record only up to 1080p videos at 30fps.



iQOO has bundled three different modes for video stabilisation – Standard, Ultra and Horizontal Levelling. The Ultra mode stands out for its efficiency in eliminating abrupt movements, ideal for recording while in motion. Meanwhile, the Horizontal Levelling mode is tailored for landscape-oriented shooting and does the job well. As the name suggests, it levels the frame and keeps it still in the recording even if you turn the phone 360-degrees.

Performance

The iQOO 12 shines with its flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with up to 16GB RAM, delivering swift and responsive performance. Handling everyday tasks like multitasking, app launches, browsing, and background downloads is a breeze. Apps open instantly, and the experience is generally snappy even with numerous apps running in the background.

Impressively, the device maintains its cool with efficient thermal management. Even during extended 8K video recording sessions, thanks to the four-zone vapour cooling system, the phone does not heat up significantly. Although, during intensive gaming at maximum graphics settings, the metal frame warms up slightly over time.

Gaming prowess is the phone’s strong suit, ensuring consistently lag-free experiences across various titles. Testing with games like NFS: No Limits, F1 Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, Injustice 2, and FC Mobile revealed a steady 60 frames per second on Balanced mode, spiking to over 100 fps in the gaming-focused Monster mode. However, achieving frame rates beyond this is limited to select titles such as COD.

The gaming experience is further enriched by additional in-game features accessible from the gaming menu. Options such as 4D game vibration, Esport mode that disables three-finger screen capture, locks screen brightness, and Game Super Resolution augment the gaming experience. The latter enhances screen details through a blend of software and hardware. However, extended gameplay with Game Super Resolution mode enabled warms up the smartphone's metal frame after around 20 minutes.

Software and Battery

The iQOO 12 boots the latest FunTouchOS 14, based on Android 14. This new iteration feels a lot more improved than the previous version, displaying various refinements and reduction in bloatware. There are fewer intrusive ad notifications with the FunTouchOS 14. The latest UI version also comes with new animations and additional themes. The company has also promised three years of OS updates and four years of security updates for the iQOO 12.

On the battery front, the iQOO 12 easily endures a full day of gaming sessions and HD video streaming. However, engaging in high-resolution video recording does expedite battery drainage. In regular use, including scrolling through social media, checking emails, and messaging, the smartphone boasts an impressive stamina, stretching to a day and a half on a full charge before needing a refill. The included 120W charger swiftly refuels the battery to full in just about 26 minutes.

Verdict

The iQOO 12 excels in catering to diverse needs, showcasing impressive versatility that accommodates various user preferences. Notably, iQOO has expanded functionalities, especially in imaging, without compromising its remarkable gaming prowess. Although the camera may not be exceptional, it consistently performs well in various lighting conditions. The display stands out for its exceptional quality, and the battery life is commendable, complemented by incredible charging speeds.

While the iQOO 12 boasts an array of impressive features, it has some shortcomings, such as the absence of wireless charging and a slightly less streamlined operating software experience. These limitations aside, the iQOO 12 delivers next-gen performance coupled with a premium design, all wrapped in an attractive price tag.