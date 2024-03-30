Home / World News / One killed, 14 injured in Balochistan bomb blast, says Pak police

One killed, 14 injured in Balochistan bomb blast, says Pak police

Harnai deputy commissioner Javed Domki confirmed the incident and said one person was killed and 14 others were injured

Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 9:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least one person was killed and 14 others injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's restive province of Balochistan, officials said on Saturday.

The blast happened in Balochistan's Harnai district after an improvised explosive device exploded when a team from Mari Petroleum Company was conducting a gas exploration survey in the area.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Harnai deputy commissioner Javed Domki confirmed the incident and said one person was killed and 14 others were injured.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but ethnic Baloch extremists often target government installations. They blamed the federal government for exploiting the mineral wealth of the province.

The latest attack comes on the back of a series of such attacks in the past weeks.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the attack and ordered authorities to provide all necessary medical support to the injured.

Also Read

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Days after Rameshwaram Cafe blast, Karnataka CM gets bomb threat email

Baloch militants attack Pak naval base in Balochistan, 6 terrorists killed

Need to cut our expenditures, take Pak towards self-reliance: PM Shehbaz

IMF to increase Egypt's bailout loan to $8 billion to shore up its economy

4 UN military observers wounded in explosion in Lebanon's southern border

Several people held hostage at a nightclub in Netherlands: Local police

Most world leaders told me not to 'let Trump win' 2024 elections: Biden

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pakistan BalochistanBomb blastsecurity

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story