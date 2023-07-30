10 killed, 30 injured in blast at political party's meeting in Pakistan

At least 10 people were killed and 30 others injured in a blast at an Islamic political party\u0026#39;s meeting in Pakistan\u0026#39;s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to a media report.The explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers\u0026#39; convention in Bajaur\u0026#39;s Khar, Geo News quoted police as saying.The police said that more than 30 people were injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital.Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi told the Dawn newspaper that five ambulances had reached the site.