Home / World News / US military aid to Taiwan will not deter its will to unify island: China

US military aid to Taiwan will not deter its will to unify island: China

China's Taiwan Affairs Office issued a statement late Saturday opposing the military aid to Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory

AP Taipei
Their actions are turning Taiwan into a powder keg and ammunition depot, aggravating the threat of war in the Taiwan Strait," the statement said | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 10:14 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

China accused the United States of turning Taiwan into an ammunition depot after the White House announced a $345 million military aid package for Taipei, and the self-ruled island said Sunday it tracked six Chinese navy ships in waters off its shores.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office issued a statement late Saturday opposing the military aid to Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

No matter how much of the ordinary people's taxpayer money the ... Taiwanese separatist forces spend, no matter how many U.S. weapons, it will not shake our resolve to solve the Taiwan problem. Or shake our firm will to realize the reunification of our motherland, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office.

Their actions are turning Taiwan into a powder keg and ammunition depot, aggravating the threat of war in the Taiwan Strait," the statement said.

China's People's Liberation Army has increased its military maneuvers in recent years aimed at Taiwan, sending fighter jets and warships to circle the island.

On Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said it tracked six Chinese navy ships near the island.

Taiwan's ruling administration, led by the Democratic Progressive Party, has stepped up its weapons purchases from the U.S. as part of a deterrence strategy against a Chinese invasion.

China and Taiwan split amid civil war in 1949, and Taiwan has never been governed by China's ruling Communist Party.

Unlike previous military purchases, the latest batch of aid is part of a presidential authority approved by the U.S. Congress last year to draw weapons from current U.S. military stockpiles so Taiwan will not have to wait for military production and sales.

While Taiwan has purchased $19 billion worth of weaponry, much of it has yet to be delivered to Taiwan. Washington will send man-portable air defense systems, intelligence and surveillance capabilities, firearms and missiles to Taiwan.

Also Read

Unclear who would aid Taiwan in a war with China, says foreign minister

Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?

China-Taiwan conflict, former warns self-ruled island against ties with US

Taiwan tracks 25 Chinese military planes, 4 naval ships around country

Taiwan tracks 91 Chinese aircraft, 12 naval ships: Defense Ministry

Pak Foreign Minister Bhutto to visit UAE today, discuss bilateral ties

Overnight drone attack on Moscow injures 1, prompts airport closure

We will not : X CEO Musk refuses incentives to move HQ from San Francisco

2 dead, 2 injured in separate aircraft accidents in Wisconsin: Officials

Support for Niger at risk as military takeover threatens stability: Blinken

Topics :TaiwanUnited StatesChinaUS Military Aid

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story