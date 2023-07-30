Home / World News / Pak Foreign Minister Bhutto to visit UAE today, discuss bilateral ties

Pak Foreign Minister Bhutto to visit UAE today, discuss bilateral ties

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold a meeting with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement

ANI Asia
They will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries

Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will undertake an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold a meeting with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement on Saturday.

They will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries.

In Dubai, Bilawal Bhutto will participate in the unveiling ceremony of a wax figure of former Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto, at Madame Tussauds.

Earlier this month, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Elizabeth Horst, said there is no quick remedy for Pakistan's economic problems.

The UAE is a donor nation amidst Pakistan's perpetual economic crisis. Earlier, in January, in a move that create some much-needed room for Pakistan's cramped fiscal space, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) rolled over their deposit of $ 2 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had discussed the rollover with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan when he visited UAE earlier.

The UAE President had agreed to roll over the existing loan of $ 2 billion and provide a $ 1 billion additional loan.

Pakistan's external debt servicing obligations are at $ 2.44 billion for the current month of July 2023, including $ 2.07 billion in non-guaranteed debt owed to China.

Another $ 1 billion worth of safe deposit from China is also due, and Pakistan and China are currently working on the rollover of around $ 3 billion bilateral debt within the ongoing month, according to reports.

Further, The News International, citing official information, reported that Pakistan must pay back the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia $ 195 million for the current month.

According to the daily, Pakistan is required to repay China around $ 363 million in guaranteed bilateral loans, including principal and markup payments.

It also has to repay external debt servicing to France to the tune of $ 2.85 million and Japan to the tune of $ 4.57 million.

Overnight drone attack on Moscow injures 1, prompts airport closure

We will not : X CEO Musk refuses incentives to move HQ from San Francisco

2 dead, 2 injured in separate aircraft accidents in Wisconsin: Officials

Support for Niger at risk as military takeover threatens stability: Blinken

Four explosions reported in Bangladesh's Aminbazar, 6 crude bombs recovered

Topics :Bilawal BhuttoPakistan UAEbilateral ties

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

