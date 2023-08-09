Home / World News / 11 missing after fire in holiday home for disabled, say French officials

11 missing after fire in holiday home for disabled, say French officials

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that early this morning, a fire broke out in a facility for disabled people" in the small town of Wintzenheim, close to the border with Germany

AP Paris
"Despite the rapid and courageous intervention of the fire department ... several casualties are reported, he said. Rescue operations were still ongoing | Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

French authorities say 11 adults are missing after a fire broke out early on Wednesday in a holiday home for people with disabilities in eastern France while 17 others have been evacuated.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that early this morning, a fire broke out in a facility for disabled people" in the small town of Wintzenheim, close to the border with Germany.

"Despite the rapid and courageous intervention of the fire department ... several casualties are reported, he said. Rescue operations were still ongoing.

The local administration of the Haut-Rhin region said the fire broke out at 6:30 am in private accommodation in Wintzenheim. Seventeen people were evacuated, including 1 person sent to hospital in a relative emergency."

Eleven people from the group of adults, who usually live in the city of Nancy, in eastern France, are still missing, the statement said.

The building was being used ... for their vacation, the statement said.

The fire department deployed 76 firefighters, 4 fire engines, 4 ambulances to contain the blaze and treat the victims. Forty police officers were also mobilised.

The fire was quickly brought under control, the statement said.

Also Read

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Stock market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on Good Friday

Market holiday: BSE and NSE closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

Providing dignified life to disabled people responsibility of society: Prez

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

78th anniversary of Nagasaki attack: Mayor asks to abolish nuclear weapons

Pak Railways suspend six officers for negligence that led to train accident

Amazon nations seek support on climate change, urge developed countries

Death toll in recent Beijing flooding rises to 33, with 18 still missing

Why the likelihood of UFOs, aliens playing peekaboo with humans is remote

Topics :FranceFire accidentDisabled

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story