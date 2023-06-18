Home / World News / 16 dead, 31 missing in flooding from Nova Kakhovka dam collapse in Ukraine

16 dead, 31 missing in flooding from Nova Kakhovka dam collapse in Ukraine

At least 16 people are dead and 31 are missing in flooding from the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Saturday, CNN reported

ANI Europe
16 dead, 31 missing in flooding from Nova Kakhovka dam collapse in Ukraine

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 4:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 16 people are dead and 31 are missing in flooding from the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Saturday, CNN reported.

The dam in southern Ukraine, collapsed on June 6, destroying villages, flooding farmland and cutting power and clean water supplies to tens of thousands of people.

It is unclear if the dam was deliberately targeted or whether structural failure was behind its collapse.

According to Kyiv, Russia blew up the dam "in panic" ahead of a planned Ukraine counter-offensive, while Russia accuses Ukraine of launching "mass artillery attacks" on the structure to deprive Crimea of water and provide a distraction from the battlefield.

Ukraine's interior ministry on Saturday said 3,614 people had been evacuated from the flooded areas "including 474 children and 80 people with reduced mobility."

It added that 1,300 houses remained flooded in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

In a Telegram post the same day, Andrey Alekseenko, the Russian-backed head of the government of the Kherson region, gave a higher death toll, CNN reported.

"Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to 29 people. Twelve people in Oleshky, 13 people in Hola Prystan and 4 people in Nova Kakhovka. We will provide the necessary assistance to each family who has lost relatives," Alekseenko wrote.

The area surrounding the dam has been one of the most heavily contested regions since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The city of Kherson, which sits on the west bank of the Dnipro River, was liberated by the Ukrainian military in November after eight months of Russian occupation, as per CNN.

But much of the east bank of the river south of the Nova Kakhovka dam remains under Russian control.

The reservoir supplies water to large swaths of southern Ukraine, including the Crimean Peninsula which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

Also Read

Three million people in India at risk of flooding by glacial lakes: Study

Ukraine dam breach to have economic, ecological consequences: Expert

Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam, warns of rampant flooding

Over 5,800 people evacuated after Kakhovka dam collapse

Russia blows up Ukraine dam: What's happening and what's at stake

Reddit's average daily traffic fell during subredditor's protest: Report

Taliban seeks further aid from UN for Afghan people in different fields

1 dead, 25 missing as floods, landslides wreak havoc in Eastern Nepal

Kuwait crude oil price rises $2.07 to $77.11 per barrel, says KPC

UAE participates in seminar on water management policies and tech, in Korea

Topics :UkraineRussia Ukraine ConflictFloodsDeath toll

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 5:13 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story