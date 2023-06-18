Home / World News / Taliban seeks further aid from UN for Afghan people in different fields

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 3:55 AM IST
Taliban's Minister of Economy Qari Din Mohammad Hanif has met with the head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Isabelle Moussard Carlsen and asked for further aid for the people of Afghanistan in different fields, Khaama Press reported.

Hanif while describing the humanitarian aid as vital but not enough, said that the United Nations should launch development projects in Afghanistan.

The Taliban Ministry of Economy in a news release announced that Taliban's Minister Hanif on Thursday met with the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) during which he said, "Humanitarian aid is of paramount importance to our people at this very moment, however, the UN and international aid organizations should focus on launching development projects in the country," according to Khaama Press.

The OCHA previously announced that over the past five months, the UN organization had helped more than 17 million people in Afghanistan.

According to OCHA, these aids were focused in the areas of education, malnutrition, health, shelter, food and clean water for needy families throughout Afghanistan.

For her turn, Isabelle said the UN OCHA has delivered life-saving services to more than 17,500,000 people in different parts of the country over the past two months, as per Khaama Press.

Topics :TalibanAfghanistan

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 4:36 AM IST

