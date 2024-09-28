17 people killed across 2 mass shootings in South Africa's Lusikisiki

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gun, Bullet
Representational | (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Johannesburg
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 7:40 PM IST
Seventeen people were killed in two mass shootings that took place in close proximity to each other in a rural town in South Africa, police said Saturday.

A search was underway for the suspects, national police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said in a statement. The victims were 15 women and two men, she said. One other person was in critical condition in the hospital.

The shootings took place Friday night in the town of Lusikisiki in Eastern Cape province in southeastern South Africa. Video released by police showed that the shootings occurred at two houses in the same neighbourhood.

Twelve women and a man were killed in one house and three women and a man were killed in the other house, police said.


Topics :South AfricaShootingMass shooting

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

