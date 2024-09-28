Explosion, fire at service station blast kills 11 in Russia's Dagestan

Local officials said a body was pulled from the rubble Saturday following an explosion at a gas station in Russia's southern region of Dagestan, bringing the death toll to at least 11.

The explosion on Friday triggered a fire that tore through the service station and its cafeteria on the outskirts of the regional capital, Makhachkala, said Russia's Emergencies Ministry, adding that two children were among the dead. The fire was later extinguished.

Makhachkala is about 1,600 kilometers (990 miles) south of Moscow.

Regional authorities said a criminal investigation into the cause of the explosion has been opened and that Saturday has been declared a day of mourning in Dagestan.