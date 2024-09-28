Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Explosion, fire at service station blast kills 11 in Russia's Dagestan

Explosion, fire at service station blast kills 11 in Russia's Dagestan

Regional authorities said a criminal investigation into the cause of the explosion has been opened

explosion
Representative Image: The explosion on Friday triggered a fire that tore through the service station. Photo: Unsplash
AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 2:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Local officials said a body was pulled from the rubble Saturday following an explosion at a gas station in Russia's southern region of Dagestan, bringing the death toll to at least 11.

The explosion on Friday triggered a fire that tore through the service station and its cafeteria on the outskirts of the regional capital, Makhachkala, said Russia's Emergencies Ministry, adding that two children were among the dead. The fire was later extinguished.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Makhachkala is about 1,600 kilometers (990 miles) south of Moscow.

Regional authorities said a criminal investigation into the cause of the explosion has been opened and that Saturday has been declared a day of mourning in Dagestan.

Last August, a massive explosion at a gas station in Dagestan killed 35 people and injured 115 more.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Changes in nuclear doctrine intended to send warning to West: Kremlin

Google restricts creation of new accounts for Russian users, says report

Russia's adaptability to US sanctions stymied their impact: Economists

Russian, Chinese FM deem Western sanctions unacceptable during UNGA talks

Ukrainian prez Zelenskyy urges UN to put pressure on Russia to end war

Topics :RussiaFire accidentexplosion

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story