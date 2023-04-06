Home / World News / 25-year-old stabs at least 4 kids to death in Brazil kindergarten

25-year-old stabs at least 4 kids to death in Brazil kindergarten

According to the police, the perpetrator entered the kindergarten by jumping over a wall, and the attack, rode a bike to the local police station where he surrendered

Brasilia
25-year-old stabs at least 4 kids to death in Brazil kindergarten

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
A 25-year-old man stabbed at least four children to death at a kindergarten in Brazil, officials said.

The attacker, who turned himself in to authorities after the attack on Wednesday, also left several children injured in the tragic incident in the town of Blumenau in Santa Catarina state, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victims were three boys and a girl aged four to seven.

According to the police, the perpetrator entered the kindergarten by jumping over a wall, and the attack, rode a bike to the local police station where he surrendered.

"I have come to report that I have committed a crime," the man said, according to a police account cited by a Santa Catarina news channel.

The case has shocked Brazil, where President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva described it as a "monstrosity", and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

"There is no greater pain than when a family loses a child or grandchild, even more so in an act against innocent and defeceless children," he said.

Santa Catarina Governor Jorginho Mello declared three days of mourning and called on the society to reflect on what took place and how to "contribute to increasing safety."

The attack came days after a teenager stabbed a teacher to death with a knife and injured four others in late March at a public school in Sao Paulo.

--IANS

ksk/

 

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

