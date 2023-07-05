Home / World News / 3 dead, 8 injured after shots fired into crowd following festival in Texas

3 dead, 8 injured after shots fired into crowd following festival in Texas

The shooting in the Fort Worth neighbourhood of Como happened at about 11:47 p.m. Monday, and police said a chaotic scene followed as people tried to flee on foot and in vehicles as shots rang out

AP Dallas
Police said that responding officers found multiple victims in a parking lot, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene. Others were taken to hospitals by ambulance or private vehicles | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 7:42 AM IST
Three people were killed and eight others injured when shots were fired into a crowd of hundreds following a festival in a Texas neighbourhood, authorities said.

The shooting in the Fort Worth neighbourhood of Como happened at about 11:47 p.m. Monday, and police said a chaotic scene followed as people tried to flee on foot and in vehicles as shots rang out.

The shooting happened just hours after the end of the Independence Day celebration called ComoFest in the historically Black neighbourhood.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said she was devastated" by the news of the shooting.

My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city, Parker said on Twitter.

Police said that responding officers found multiple victims in a parking lot, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene. Others were taken to hospitals by ambulance or private vehicles.

One of the 11 victims is a juvenile, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

The ComoFest celebration had been held in a park a several blocks away from where the shots were fired. Following the inaugural celebration in 2021, eight people were shot and wounded near a car wash in the area.

The neighbourhood also has been holding an annual Fourth of July parade for more than 70 years. On Tuesday morning, people gathered for the parade along the street where the shooting had occurred the night before.

In Philadelphia on Monday right, a heavily armed gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the city's streets, killing five people and wounding two boys before surrendering, police there said. On Sunday in Baltimore, two people were killed and 28 others were wounded in a shooting at a holiday weekend block party.

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 7:42 AM IST

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

