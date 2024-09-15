Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 3 hostages recovered earlier likely killed in Nov strike: Israeli military

3 hostages recovered earlier likely killed in Nov strike: Israeli military

All three of the hostages were kidnapped in Hamas' October 7 attack, their bodies were recovered in December, but the cause of death was only recently determined

Israel Flag, Israel
Israel Flag (Photo: Reuters)
AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 8:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Israeli military says there is a high probability that three hostages found dead months ago were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

The army on Sunday announced the conclusions of its investigation into the deaths of Cpl. Nik Beizer, Sgt. Ron Sherman and Elia Toledano.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It said investigations had determined that the three were likely killed in a November airstrike that also killed a senior Hamas militant, Ahmed Ghandour.

All three of the hostages were kidnapped in Hamas' October 7 attack. Their bodies were recovered in December, but the cause of death was only recently determined.

In its report, the army said there was a high probability they were killed in the strike, based on where the bodies were recovered, pathological reports and other intelligence. But it said, "it is not possible to definitely determine the circumstances of their deaths."

The conclusions could add pressure on the government to strike a deal to bring home the remaining hostages held by Hamas. Critics say it is too difficult and dangerous to try to rescue them.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Missile from Yemen lands in central Israel, sets off air raid sirens

Thousands of anti-govt protesters rally in Israel, urge captives' release

Interviews for jobs in Israel to start from next week in Pune: Fadnavis

UN food agency emphasis on Gaza ceasefire after staff come under fire

Indian origin Israeli soldier killed amid tensions in the West Bank

Topics :israelIsrael-PalestinepalestineGaza conflict

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story