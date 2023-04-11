Home / World News / 4.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Western Nepal, no casualty reported

4.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Western Nepal, no casualty reported

The earthquake, with epicentre at Baluwa area of Gorkha district, 140 km west of Kathmandu, hit the region at 6:50 pm local time, according to the National Seismological Centre, Kathmandu

Kathmandu
4.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Western Nepal, no casualty reported

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Western Nepal on Tuesday, officials said.

The earthquake, with epicentre at Baluwa area of Gorkha district, 140 km west of Kathmandu, hit the region at 6:50 pm local time, according to the National Seismological Centre, Kathmandu.

The quake measuring 4.1-magnitude was also felt in neighbouring Lamjung and Tanhu districts as well, according to the officials.

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage or casualty in the incident.

A great earthquake hit the Gorkha district of Nepal in 2015. The devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others.

It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

Topics :EarthquakeNepal

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Also Read

6.6 magnitude earthquake hits western Nepal; 6 dead, several injured

Indian Embassy, Nepal govt sign MoUs for projects in education, healthcare

Indo-Nepal border sealed for 72 hours ahead of general elections in Nepal

17.9 mn people set for national and provincial elections in Nepal on Sunday

Nepal plane crash: At least 68 dead, rescuers search for 4 missing persons

J&J unit says cancer victims who won't settle seek to block $8.9 bn deal

Google gearing up for another round of layoffs? Here's what CEO Pichai says

Boeing sees airplane deliveries jump on return of the 787 Dreamliner

'World economy has improved': Janet Yellen plays down banking woes

Labour attack social media ad targets Rishi Sunak family over tax status

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story