Home / World News / 515 injured in Beijing rail collision as heavy snow hits Chinese capital

515 injured in Beijing rail collision as heavy snow hits Chinese capital

The accident occurred Thursday evening in Beijing's mountainous west on an above-ground portion of the sprawling subway system's Changping line

Photo: Bloomberg
AP Beijing

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Two subway trains collided in heavy snow in Beijing, sending 515 people to the hospital, including 102 with broken bones, authorities said Friday.

The accident occurred Thursday evening in Beijing's mountainous west on an above-ground portion of the sprawling subway system's Changping line.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Slippery tracks prompted automatic braking on the leading train. A train following from behind was on a descending section and went into a skid and was unable to brake in time, the city transport authority said in a statement Friday on its social media account.

Emergency medical personnel, police and transport authorities responded, and all passengers were evacuated by about 11 p.m., it said. Twenty-five passengers were under observation and 67 remained hospitalized on Friday morning, the authority said.

Unusually heavy snow that began falling on Wednesday has prompted the suspension of some train operations and school closures.

Alerts remain in place for icy roads, extreme cold and further snowfall. Temperatures were due to fall to minus 11 C (12 F) overnight. No fatalities have been reported from the winter storms that have struck a wide swath of northern China. Beijing's winters tend to be bitterly cold, but heavy snowfall is rare.

Also Read

Threads let users delete profile without wiping out linked Instagram

SC directs Delhi govt to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements

G20: DMRC urges commuters to use Magenta line to reach Airport Terminal 1

New regional rapid transit system trains to be known as 'Namo Bharat'

First section of Delhi Metro phase-IV to open by July 2024, says DMRC chief

H&M reports 4% drop in Sep-Nov sales, slightly more than expected

Gunmen kill 11 people, injure others in attack on Iranian police station

Blizzards sweep across Russia bringing more than 20 cm of snow fall

Disgraced ex-IMF chief Rodrigo Rato goes on trial for tax evasion

Police headquarter comes under attack in Pakistan; 2 policemen killed

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ChinaRailways Train Accident

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story