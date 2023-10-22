Home / World News / 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Kathmandu Valley, no casualty reported

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Kathmandu Valley, no casualty reported

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with epicentre in Dhading district was recorded at 7:39 am

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
The jolt was also felt in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces | Representative image by Shutterstock

Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 8:31 AM IST
An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale on Sunday hit Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with epicentre in Dhading district was recorded at 7:39 am.

There was no report of any death or damage resulting from the tremor.

The jolt was also felt in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

Earthquakes are common in Nepal which is situated on the ridge where the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates meet and advance two meters closer to one another every century which results in pressure which is released in the form of earthquakes. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake and subsequent aftershocks killed around 9,000 people in 2015.

As the government's post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) report noted, Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world.

Topics :NepalKathmanduEarthquake

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

