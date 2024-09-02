Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 6 killed, over 13 injured after suicide bomber detonates in Afghan capital

6 killed, over 13 injured after suicide bomber detonates in Afghan capital

The dead included one woman, while 13 people were wounded, all of them civilians who were taken to a hospital for treatment

Bomber, Suicide bomber
Representative Photo: Shutterstock
AP Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Police in the Afghan capital say a suicide bomber carried out an attack Monday, killing at least six people and injuring 13 others.

The blast took place in the southwestern Qala Bakhtiar neighborhood in Kabul, said Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Kabul police chief.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The dead included one woman, he said, while 13 people were wounded, all of them civilians who were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A police investigation is underway. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The Islamic State group's affiliate, a major rival of the ruling Taliban, has carried out previous attacks on schools, hospitals, mosques and Shiite areas throughout the country.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 during the chaotic departure of U.S. and NATO troops after 20 years. Despite initial promises of a more moderate stance, the Taliban gradually reimposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Shariah, as they did during their previous rule of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Will keep engaging with stakeholders in Afghanistan, including Taliban: UN

UN to engage with Taliban in Afghanistan despite new laws limiting women

Kalpataru gets notice from Afghan govt for not submitting tax declarations

Trump to criticise Harris over Afghan war withdrawal in Guard speech

US still hunts attackers who killed Americans during Afghanistan exit

Topics :AfghanistanKabulKabul BlastSuicide bombingTerrorism

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story