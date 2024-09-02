Putin arrives in Mongolia, member of ICC that issued arrest warrant for him

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Monday in Mongolia, a member of the international court that issued an arrest warrant for him.

The official visit, in which he is to meet Tuesday with Mongolian leader Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, is Putin's first to a member country of the International Criminal Court since it issued a warrant for his arrest nearly 18 months ago on charges of war crimes in Ukraine.

Ukraine has called on Mongolia to arrest Putin and hand him over to the court in The Hague.

A spokesperson for Putin said last week that the Kremlin isn't worried about the visit.