A massive earthquake of 7.2 magnitude in New Zealand, no Tsunami alert

The earthquake occurred at 6.11 am (IST) as stated by the NCS. A -7.2 magnitude earthquake struck on April 24, 2023, at 06:11:52 IST, Longitude: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Area: New Zealand's Kermadec Islands,” the National Center for Seismology posted on Twitter.

