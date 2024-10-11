Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / A R Rahman to perform at live concert celebrating Kamala Harris' candidacy

A R Rahman to perform at live concert celebrating Kamala Harris' candidacy

A R Rahman joins other high-profile celebrities who have shown support for Kamala Harris and her US presidential campaign

AR Rahman
Music director AR Rahman (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Oscar-winning Indian composer A R Rahman is set to perform at a live concert in support of Kamala Harris' historic candidacy for President of the United States. The event, organised by the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund, was announced on Friday and will feature Rahman’s music streamed live to homes worldwide.

The AAPI Victory Fund, a political action committee dedicated to mobilising Asian American and Pacific Islander voters, has endorsed US Vice President Harris in the upcoming election. In a post shared on social media, the group announced the concert, inviting audiences to join the renowned composer in celebrating this milestone for Indian-American political representation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"A very special evening with A R Rahman. Join A R Rahman to celebrate the historic candidacy of Kamala Harris for President with a world-class live music concert streamed straight to your home," the announcement read.

While the exact date of the concert has not been confirmed, interested attendees can sign up for updates through the AAPI Victory Fund’s social media platforms. Rahman, who has not yet posted about the event on his own accounts, is known globally for his contributions to Indian and international cinema, including his award-winning soundtrack for Slumdog Millionaire.

This marks yet another high-profile endorsement for Kamala Harris, who has garnered support from major artists and celebrities throughout her campaign. From musicians like Beyonce, who contributed significantly to Harris’ campaign and allowed her to use the hit song "Freedom" as a theme, to singers like Carole King and Taylor Swift, Hollywood’s biggest names have rallied behind the vice president.

It must be noted that Rahman is an Indian citizen and is not affiliated with US politics. Rahman's participation, however, shows Harris’ global popularity and the significance of her candidacy within the Indian-American community.

More From This Section

Nobel Peace Prize 2024 awarded to Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo

Tesla unveils Optimus robot: 'Can do anything you think of,' claims Musk

UK govt mulling exit tax for millionaires moving to 'tax-paradise' UAE

Israel under lens for 'extermination' in destruction of Gaza health system

PM Modi, Thai counterpart talk trade and cultural connections at ASEAN


The AAPI Victory Fund, which first hosted a Democratic Presidential Forum for the AAPI community in 2019, has played a key role in promoting Kamala Harris’ candidacy. Alongside endorsing her for President, the organisation supports AAPI candidates running for Congress and other statewide offices. The live concert with A R Rahman is expected to amplify the group’s efforts to engage voters ahead of the election scheduled for November 5.

Kamala Harris has enjoyed significant backing from the entertainment industry. Celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Finneas, Billie Eilish, George Clooney, and Barbra Streisand have all publicly endorsed her. Pop star Megan Thee Stallion even performed at one of Harris’ early fundraising events.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Donald Trump rejects Fox News invite to debate Harris in late October

Harris faces urgency to explain how her presidency will differ from Biden's

Explosions rock Beirut as Israel strikes Lebanon on Oct 7 anniv; updates

Kamala Harris seizes on claims that Trump sent Putin Covid testing devices

Harris gets personal in media blitz, resists breaking with Biden's policy

Topics :Kamala HarrisUS presidential electionsUS PresidentBS Web ReportsIndian American

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story