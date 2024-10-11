A R Rahman to perform at live concert celebrating Kamala Harris' candidacy

Oscar-winning Indian composer A R Rahman is set to perform at a live concert in support of Kamala Harris' historic candidacy for President of the United States. The event, organised by the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund, was announced on Friday and will feature Rahman’s music streamed live to homes worldwide.

The AAPI Victory Fund, a political action committee dedicated to mobilising Asian American and Pacific Islander voters, has endorsed US Vice President Harris in the upcoming election. In a post shared on social media, the group announced the concert, inviting audiences to join the renowned composer in celebrating this milestone for Indian-American political representation. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"A very special evening with A R Rahman. Join A R Rahman to celebrate the historic candidacy of Kamala Harris for President with a world-class live music concert streamed straight to your home," the announcement read.

While the exact date of the concert has not been confirmed, interested attendees can sign up for updates through the AAPI Victory Fund’s social media platforms. Rahman, who has not yet posted about the event on his own accounts, is known globally for his contributions to Indian and international cinema, including his award-winning soundtrack for Slumdog Millionaire.

This marks yet another high-profile endorsement for Kamala Harris, who has garnered support from major artists and celebrities throughout her campaign. From musicians like Beyonce, who contributed significantly to Harris’ campaign and allowed her to use the hit song "Freedom" as a theme, to singers like Carole King and Taylor Swift, Hollywood’s biggest names have rallied behind the vice president.

It must be noted that Rahman is an Indian citizen and is not affiliated with US politics. Rahman's participation, however, shows Harris’ global popularity and the significance of her candidacy within the Indian-American community.

The AAPI Victory Fund, which first hosted a Democratic Presidential Forum for the AAPI community in 2019, has played a key role in promoting Kamala Harris’ candidacy. Alongside endorsing her for President, the organisation supports AAPI candidates running for Congress and other statewide offices. The live concert with A R Rahman is expected to amplify the group’s efforts to engage voters ahead of the election scheduled for November 5.

Kamala Harris has enjoyed significant backing from the entertainment industry. Celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Finneas, Billie Eilish, George Clooney, and Barbra Streisand have all publicly endorsed her. Pop star Megan Thee Stallion even performed at one of Harris’ early fundraising events.