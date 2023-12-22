A year in politics: A recap of all key global events that shaped 2023

February 24, 2023, marked one year of the Russia-Ukraine war. An analysis by Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on the day, revealed that Russia suffered more combat deaths in Ukraine during the first year of the conflict than in all its wars since World War II combined. The average rate of Russian soldiers killed per month was also notably higher than in previous conflicts, highlighting the mammoth toll of the war of attrition.

The EU-Ukraine Summit on February 3, 2023, also addressed Ukraine's path to membership in the European Union, initiatives for peace and accountability, EU response to Russia's aggression, as well as cooperation on reconstruction, relief, energy, and connectivity. This marked the first summit since the conflict's onset and Ukraine's designation as a candidate country.

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, was formally arrested on August 25 evening at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail, after he turned himself in to Georgia authorities. Trump is facing racketeering and conspiracy charges connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia, which he lost to Joe Biden.

The charges include violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act, along with six conspiracy counts related to alleged forgery attempts, impersonation of a public official, and submission of false statements and documents.

Skipping the body searches and handcuffing, Trump was fingerprinted and his mugshot was taken. He spent a total of 20 minutes in the jail, before departing on a private jet back to his New Jersey golf course.

