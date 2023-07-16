Home / World News / Abu Dhabi National Oil Company confirms talks on Borouge-Borealis merger

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company confirms talks on Borouge-Borealis merger

The potential merger would mark the next transformative milestone in ADNOC's ongoing value creation and chemicals growth strategy, with any transaction subject to customary regulatory clearances

ANI Middle East
ADNOC is undertaking these negotiations as majority shareholder of Borouge, and OMV as majority shareholder in Borealis, with any final decision subject to Borouge's, and other relevant parties', governance processes | (Photo: Bloomberg)

Jul 16 2023 | 8:29 AM IST
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) P.J.S.C. ("ADNOC") is excited to confirm that, following initial exploratory discussions, it has entered into formal negotiations with OMV AG ("OMV"), about the potential creation of a new combined petrochemicals holding entity, through the proposed merger of their respective existing shareholdings in Borouge plc ("Borouge") and Borealis AG ("Borealis").

Borouge is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange ("ADX") with 54 percent owned by ADNOC, 36 percent by Borealis, and 10 percent held by retail and institutional investors. Borealis is owned 75 percent by OMV with ADNOC holding 25 percent.

ADNOC is undertaking these negotiations as majority shareholder of Borouge, and OMV as majority shareholder in Borealis, with any final decision subject to Borouge's, and other relevant parties', governance processes.

The potential merger would mark the next transformative milestone in ADNOC's ongoing value creation and chemicals growth strategy, with any transaction subject to customary regulatory clearances. ADNOC will provide further material updates as and when appropriate.

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 8:29 AM IST

