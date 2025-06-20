ADB, World Bank clear $1.5 bn loans to Bangladesh for reforms, climate push

The Asian Development Bank and the World Bank have approved loans worth $1.5 billion to help Bangladesh reform its banking sector, fight climate change among other projects, according to a media report on Friday.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a $900 million loan, of which $500 million will support efforts to stabilise and reform the country's banking sector, while the remaining $400 million will promote climate-resilient and inclusive development initiatives, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

The $500 million policy-based loan aims to strengthen governance, asset quality and stability within Bangladesh's banking system, the ADB said in a statement on Thursday.