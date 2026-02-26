Associate Sponsors

Afghan forces hit military targets in Pakistan to retaliate for airstrikes

There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan and no immediate information on casualties

Representative image from file.
AP Kabul
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 11:02 PM IST
Afghan military authorities say they have begun carrying out strikes against Pakistan in retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes days ago.

A statement issued by the media office of Afghanistan's military corps in the east said "heavy clashes" had begun Thursday night "in response to the recent airstrikes carried out by Pakistani forces in Nangarhar and Paktia" provinces. There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan and no immediate information on casualties.

On Sunday, Pakistan's military carried out strikes along the border with Afghanistan, saying it had killed at least 70 militants. Afghanistan rejected the claim, saying dozens of civilians had been killed, including women and children.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :AfghanistanPakistan International NewsBS Reads

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 11:02 PM IST

