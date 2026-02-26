Melania Trump to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council: White House

First lady Melania Trump will chair a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday as the US takes over the monthly rotating presidency, the White House said.

Melania Trump will emphasise education as a way to advance tolerance and world peace at the meeting, which will be the first time a sitting American first lady presides over the 15-member council, the first lady's office said in a statement Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of the United Nations since his first White House term, saying the 198-member world body was ineffective and needed reforms.