Home / World News / Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 900, thousands injured

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 900, thousands injured

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck late Sunday night in a mountainous region, flattening villages and leaving people trapped under rubble for hours

Afghanistan earthquake
The injured are being evacuated, so these figures may change significantly
AP Jalalabad
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The death toll from a strong earthquake in Afghanistan's east rose to 900, with 3,000 people injured, an official said Tuesday as rescue teams scoured the area for survivors.

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck late Sunday night in a mountainous region, flattening villages and leaving people trapped under rubble for hours.

The injured are being evacuated, so these figures may change significantly, Yousaf Hammad, a spokesman for Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority, told The Associated Press.

The earthquake caused landslides in some areas, blocking roads, but they have been reopened, and the remaining roads will be reopened to allow access to areas that were difficult to reach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Xi, Putin meet in Beijing to reaffirm 'old friend' ties amid US tariffs

Modi must be with us, says Navarro after India-China-Russia SCO talks

Nestle dismisses CEO Laurent Freixe over code breach, appoints Navratil

Kim Jong Un crosses into China by train to attend parade with Xi, Putin

Maduro vows to declare 'republic in arms' if US forces attack Venezuela

Topics :AfghanistanEarthquakeearthquakes

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story