Modi must be with us, says Navarro after India-China-Russia SCO talks

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has repeatedly criticised India's purchases of Russian crude, accusing New Delhi of directly funding Moscow's war in Ukraine

Peter Navarro
Peter Navarro has repeatedly criticised India’s purchases of Russian crude (Photo: Reuters)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Sharpening his criticism of India, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of aligning with Russia and China following his bilateral meetings with the leaders of the two countries on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin.
 
“Shame to see Modi getting in bed, the leader of the biggest democracy with two biggest authoritarian dictators, Putin and Xi Jinping,” Navarro told reporters.
 
“That doesn’t make any sense. I am not sure what he’s thinking. We hope he comes around to seeing that he needs to be with us, Europe and Ukraine not Russia,” he added.

Peter Navarro's tirade against India

 
Navarro has repeatedly criticised India’s purchases of Russian crude, accusing New Delhi of directly funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine. He alleged that India’s continued import of discounted Russian oil is sustaining the Kremlin’s military operations.
 
In a recent Fox News interview, he said: “Before Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022, India barely bought Russian oil. Very small amounts. What happened? Russian refiners got into bed with big oil in India. Putin gives Modi a discount on crude, they refine it, and then ship it to Europe, Africa, and Asia at a big premium. They make a ton of money.”  ALSO READ | Brahmins profiteering off Indians: Trump adviser Navarro justifies tariffs

Criticism extends beyond crude

 
Navarro has also drawn criticism for his comments on India’s domestic dynamics. On September 1, he accused “Brahmins” in India of “profiteering at the expense of the Indian people” while defending the US decision to raise tariffs on Indian imports to 50 per cent.
 
Earlier on August 1, he labelled India the “maharaja of tariffs” and a “laundromat for the Kremlin", alleging that Indian refiners profited while American consumers bore losses.  ALSO READ | Trump sidelined India to do family business with Pakistan: Ex-Biden adviser

Trump tariffs deepen rift

 
US President Donald Trump has doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, adding a further 25 per cent punitive duty in response to New Delhi’s Russian oil imports.
 
India has defended its stance, stating that crude imports are market-driven and vital for energy security. New Delhi has criticised the Trump administration for targeting India while other countries, including China, continue large-scale imports of Russian oil.
 
Despite Beijing’s larger purchases, Washington has not imposed parallel penalties on China.

Topics :ChinaUSAPeter NavarroBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

