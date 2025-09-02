Modi must be with us, says Navarro after India-China-Russia SCO talks

Sharpening his criticism of India, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of aligning with Russia and China following his bilateral meetings with the leaders of the two countries on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin.

“Shame to see Modi getting in bed, the leader of the biggest democracy with two biggest authoritarian dictators, Putin and Xi Jinping,” Navarro told reporters.

“That doesn’t make any sense. I am not sure what he’s thinking. We hope he comes around to seeing that he needs to be with us, Europe and Ukraine not Russia,” he added.

Peter Navarro's tirade against India Navarro has repeatedly criticised India’s purchases of Russian crude, accusing New Delhi of directly funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine. He alleged that India’s continued import of discounted Russian oil is sustaining the Kremlin’s military operations. ALSO READ | Brahmins profiteering off Indians: Trump adviser Navarro justifies tariffs In a recent Fox News interview, he said: “Before Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022, India barely bought Russian oil. Very small amounts. What happened? Russian refiners got into bed with big oil in India. Putin gives Modi a discount on crude, they refine it, and then ship it to Europe, Africa, and Asia at a big premium. They make a ton of money.”

Criticism extends beyond crude Navarro has also drawn criticism for his comments on India’s domestic dynamics. On September 1, he accused “Brahmins” in India of “profiteering at the expense of the Indian people” while defending the US decision to raise tariffs on Indian imports to 50 per cent. ALSO READ | Trump sidelined India to do family business with Pakistan: Ex-Biden adviser Earlier on August 1, he labelled India the “maharaja of tariffs” and a “laundromat for the Kremlin", alleging that Indian refiners profited while American consumers bore losses. Trump tariffs deepen rift US President Donald Trump has doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent , adding a further 25 per cent punitive duty in response to New Delhi’s Russian oil imports.