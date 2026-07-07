After India, Somalia raises concerns over WhatsApp username feature

By Mohamed Sheikh Nor

Somalia joined India in objecting to Meta Platforms Inc.’s planned WhatsApp username feature, citing security concerns in a country that’s been battling Islamist militants for two decades.

WhatsApp this month began letting users reserve unique handles that are expected to go live later this year, part of Meta’s push to allow the messaging app’s 3 billion users to connect without exchanging phone numbers.

Last week, India asked Meta to delay the rollout of the new feature, citing fears that it may fuel online fraud. With more than 600 million users, India is WhatsApp’s biggest market.

The substitution of phone numbers may hinder Somali security agencies’ ability to identify individuals involved in terrorism, organized crime and other illegal activities, Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, the director-general of the National Communications Authority of Somalia, said by phone on Monday. “Somalia is following India’s example,” he said. “Among the concerns we raised include concerns about the potential for increased impersonation of government institutions and public officials, financial fraud targeting Somalia’s mobile money ecosystem, misuse of anonymous communications by terrorist organizations such as al-Shabaab and organized cybercriminal networks.” Somalia’s government has been fighting al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab militants since 2006. The insurgency has left thousands of people dead, contributed to millions of people being internally displaced and forced the state to spend scarce resources on security rather than development.