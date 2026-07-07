Iran missiles reportedly hit 2 ships in Strait of Hormuz, testing US talks

By Jon Herskovitz and Courtney Subramanian

Iran fired at least two missiles at commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, Axios reported, testing a late-June deal with the US to halt attacks as the two sides work toward a peace agreement.

Both vessels suffered significant damage, but there were no casualties, Axios cited an unidentified US official as saying. The UK Maritime Trade Operations center said Monday that it received a report of a tanker being struck by an unknown projectile about 8 nautical miles (15 kilometers) east of Limah, Oman.

Brent crude rose 0.4% to about $72.25 a barrel after the reports, which underscored the risks to shipping through the vital waterway.

The attacks come as President Donald Trump is set to head to a NATO leaders’ summit in Ankara, Turkey. The US conflict with Iran is expected to be a major topic of discussion, with Trump having expressed anger at several members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for not doing more to help the US against the Islamic Republic. Talks between the US and Iran were suspended as Iran began a mass funeral a few days ago for the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated on the first day of the conflict in late February. Qatar said the next meeting would be scheduled as soon as possible after the funeral ceremonies. Khamenei is scheduled to be buried in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9.