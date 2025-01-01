After Ingenuity's success, Nasa introduces a new 'Mars Chopper' design

NASA has unveiled the design of the successor of the Ingenuity helicopter that roamed over Mars' surface for more than three years after landing on its surface alongside the Perseverance Rover in 2020.

The computer rendering shows the latest drone-like vehicle, of the size of an SUV with six rotors, created by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California and the Ames Research Center. Each rotor has six blades which are smaller than those on Ingenuity but will likely offer more lift.

Nasa calls it the "Mars Chopper", and the design is bulkier as compared to its predecessor and it has more payload capacity to carry scientific instruments like imaging and analysis kits. It is expected to be a real game-changer in Mars exploration.

According to the space agency, "Scientists could use Chopper to study large swaths of terrain in detail, quickly – including areas where rovers cannot safely travel."

Ingenuity, which weighs 1.8 kilograms, was designed to perform up to five experimental test flights over 30 days. The drone operated for almost three years, performing 72 flights and flying 30 times farther than planned.

Challenges of flying on Mars

The thin atmosphere of Mars makes it difficult for objects to fly as the planet has less than 1 per cent density of the Earth's atmosphere. That is why helicopters such as Ingenuity need to work harder to lift off the ground. The fine dust of Mars is the reason as it is harmful to the delicate equipment on these aircraft.

Nasa is designing a new helicopter, the Mars Chopper, which will be larger and more capable. Ingenuity was a demonstration, the Mars Chopper will carry a scientific instrument which will help to find more information about Mars.

Also Read

Increased payload and new capabilities

The new helicopter has six rotors and each has six blades which are smaller in comparison that help generate more lift. It means, the Mars Chopper will be able to carry more equipment and can fly longer distances which is up to three kilometres.

It can carry up to 5 kg of equipment and allows one to perform more complex tasks helping scientists to study areas which are difficult for rovers to reach. The success of Mars Chopper will be significant for future human missions to Mars.

It will play a vital role in collecting important information and supporting Mars exploration.

The aerial views will support both robotic and human missions allowing us to explore parts of the planet that we could not reach before.