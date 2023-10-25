AI backlash may anger thousands of employees in UK, says Infosys Partner

The UK has about three years to come up with rules to reassure people about artificial intelligence before wrenching changes in the way work is done unleashes the potential for social unrest, an industry expert said.



Martin Weis, managing partner and global co-lead for AI at Infosys Consulting, said about 30% of the hours people put in on the job in places like the US and Britain could be done by technology by 2030. Back-office tasks, administration are most likely to be affected, threatening to upend millions of jobs.

The remarks ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s AI Summit next week underscore the stakes for policy makers facing a rapid shift in the nature of work — and what kind of skills the labor market will need.

Weis warned that governments must quickly grasp the shake-up — or risk angering thousands of employees who are affected. That could involve investing in education and re-skilling, legislating to minimize the impact of AI, or even providing a basic income to help those who lose their jobs.

“I would say we have two to three years, because now people are trying it out,” Weis said in an interview, referring to generative AI such as OpenAI Inc.’s ChatGPT. Unless governments plan ahead, he added, the profits from productivity gains brought about by AI will fall into the hands of a few private sector firms — while the average worker could be left jobless and local economies poorer.