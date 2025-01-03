AI can't replace human decision-making on battlefield: Chinese military

Investing heavily in modernisation, the Chinese military has cautioned its armed forces against banking heavily on artificial intelligence saying that AI should be a tool to guide but not a replacement for human decision-making in the battlefield because it lacks self-awareness capability.

As AI evolves, it must remain a tool guided by human judgment, ensuring accountability, creativity, and strategic adaptability remain at the forefront of military decision-making an article published in People's Liberation Army Daily, the official media of the Chinese military said on New Year's Eve.

AI must work in tandem with human decision-makers to optimise command effectiveness, enhancing rather than replacing human agency, it said.

AI can be used to augment human capabilities through data analysis, simulations or planning but cannot replace the human factor.

Human autonomy and creativity are indispensable on the battlefield, it said adding that while human commanders can respond to situations dynamically, and exploit enemy weaknesses AI operates within predefined algorithmic boundaries and its responses often lack originality, it said.

The Daily said PLA preferred a model where humans plan and AI executes in which the technology is used to carry out the strategies and tactics developed by commanders and keeps an element of human oversight.

The military prefers a structure where machines analyse data, provide insights and suggest potential actions. However, final decisions rest with human commanders, safeguarding against errors stemming from AI's black-box nature, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post report said.

The article said another weakness of the technology is its inability to reflect on its own actions or take responsibility for its decisions, unlike human commanders who can refine their plans in response to the circumstances.

Even advanced systems, such as autonomous missile defence, typically rely on human operators for final decisions to ensure accountability.

Last month a comprehensive report by the Pentagon on the Chinese military said the PLA is modernising its capabilities and improving its proficiencies across all warfare domains to become a joint force capable of the full range of land, air, and maritime as well as nuclear, space, counter space, electronic warfare, and cyberspace operations.

But despite its progress, the force still has significant deficiencies including in commander proficiency, long-distance logistics, and urban warfare.

The PLA Army (PLAA) continues to modernise equipment and focus on combined arms and joint training to meet the goal of becoming a world-class military by 2049.

The PLAA has continued to demonstrate long-range joint fire capability, the US Department of Defence report titled Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China said.

The PLA Navy (PLAN), numerically has the largest navy in the world, with a battle force of over 370 ships and submarines, including more than 140 major surface combatants. The PLAN is largely composed of modern multi-mission ships and submarines, it said.

PLA Air Force (PLAAF) is modernising and indigenising its aircraft and unmanned aerial systems rapidly, matching US standards.

In 2023, the PLA transferred significant portions of PLAN shore-based, fixed-wing combat aviation units, facilities, air defence, and radar units to the PLAAF, the Pentagon report said.