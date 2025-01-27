AIonOS, Indosat collaborate on DeepSeek to drive Indonesia's AI journey

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

China-based DeepSeek recently launched its open-source AI model, DeepSeek-R1, which claims to rival major players like OpenAI in capabilities such as mathematical reasoning and code generation

DeepSeek company logo
Gurnani said a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Jakarta in collaboration with DeepSeek is also in the works, and likely to be announced soon. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 4:54 PM IST
Tech veteran CP Gurnani's AI venture AIonOS on Monday signed a pact with Indonesian telecom major Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison to develop solutions on Chinese open-source AI research lab DeepSeek.

The collaboration aims to leverage AI for advancing Indonesia's Food Security, Talent Development, and Tourism, and contribute towards achieving the Golden Indonesia Vision 2045, a company statement said.

The partnership will work towards developing solutions with a focus on travel and hospitality use cases, among others, AIonOS co-founder and CEO Gurnani told reporters here.

The solutions will be modelled on DeepSeek, he said, adding that it looks like a "promising piece of technology" and that the Indonesian government is very keen to leverage the effectiveness of DeepSeek.

China-based DeepSeek recently launched its open-source AI model, DeepSeek-R1, which claims to rival major players like OpenAI in capabilities such as mathematical reasoning and code generation.

This development is seen as a significant shift in the global AI landscape, dominated by OpenAI, Google and Meta, as it demonstrates cost-effective AI solutions using fewer resources compared to competitors.

Gurnani said a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Jakarta in collaboration with DeepSeek is also in the works, and likely to be announced soon.

Founded in April 2024, AIonOS is a joint venture between InterGlobe and Assago Group and helps businesses transform into AI-led enterprises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

