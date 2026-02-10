Associate Sponsors

Air Canada suspends flights to Cuba amid aviation fuel shortage crisis

Canada's largest airline took the decision after the Cuban government announced aviation fuel would not be available at Cuban airports as of Tuesday

Canadian tourism is vital to Cuba's economy (Photo:PTI)
AP Toronto
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 7:19 AM IST
Air Canada said Monday it is suspending service to Cuba because of a shortage of aviation fuel on the island.

Canada's largest airline said it took the decision after the Cuban government announced aviation fuel would not be available at Cuban airports as of Tuesday.

Cuba has been facing a worsening energy crisis amid a US blockade of oil to the Caribbean nation.

Canadian tourism is vital to Cuba's economy.

Global Affairs Canada, a governmental office, has said Canada is Cuba's second-largest source of direct investment to the island, particularly in the mining and tourism sectors, which have never fully recovered from the pandemic slump.

Air Canada said that in the coming days it will send empty flights southbound to pick up approximately 3,000 customers to bring them home.

Air Transat and West Jet/Sunwing both say they intend to continue flights as planned despite the fuel announcement.

Air Canada says its flight suspension begins Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 7:18 AM IST

