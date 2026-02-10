Air Canada suspends flights to Cuba amid aviation fuel shortage crisis

Air Canada said Monday it is suspending service to Cuba because of a shortage of aviation fuel on the island.

Canada's largest airline said it took the decision after the Cuban government announced aviation fuel would not be available at Cuban airports as of Tuesday.

Cuba has been facing a worsening energy crisis amid a US blockade of oil to the Caribbean nation.

Canadian tourism is vital to Cuba's economy.

Global Affairs Canada, a governmental office, has said Canada is Cuba's second-largest source of direct investment to the island, particularly in the mining and tourism sectors, which have never fully recovered from the pandemic slump.