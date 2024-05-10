Home / World News / Air Vanuatu files for bankruptcy after cancelling all international flights

Air Vanuatu files for bankruptcy after cancelling all international flights

The airline on Wednesday cancelled more than 20 flights to and from the Australian cities of Sydney and Brisbane, and the New Zealand city of Auckland for the rest of the week

Flight, plane, Airplane
Representative Photo: Unsplash.com
AP Melbourne
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:09 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air Vanuatu filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday a day after the South Pacific state-owned carrier cancelled all international flights, stranding thousands of travellers.

The airline on Wednesday cancelled more than 20 flights to and from the Australian cities of Sydney and Brisbane, and the New Zealand city of Auckland for the rest of the week. The airline said it was the result of extended maintenance requirements on their aircraft.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ernst & Young Australia's Morgan Kelly, Justin Walsh and Andrew Hanson were appointed liquidators in an equivalent of a US Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the firm said in a statement. The liquidators said safety and maintenance checks would be made before normal operations resumed.

Kelly said the airline's existing management team would remain in place.

Air Vanuatu is critical to the people of the Republic of Vanuatu and a strategically important business to the nation, Kelly said. Our team is working closely with management to ensure continuity of service to customers and to ensure services continue as seamlessly as possible.

The outlook for the airline is positive, despite pressures on the broader industry, and we will be focused on securing the future of this strategically vital national carrier, he added.

Affected travellers would be informed of this disruption and rebooked on flights as soon as operations resumed, the statement said.

Air Vanuatu operates four planes, including one Boeing 737 and three turboprop planes.

Tourism contributed 40 per cent of Vanuatu's gross domestic product.

The Vanuatu Tourism Office apologised to travellers for the disruption.

This is an evolving situation and we will continue to post updates, the office said in a statement.

The office's chief executive Adela Issachar said the administrator was in discussions with Virgin Australia and Fiji Airways, airlines that currently service Vanuatu, about flying stranded passengers.

The updated schedule should be advised soon so we're all looking forward for that, Issachar told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Kelly said Air Vanuatu had been impacted by labour shortages, rising operating costs, elevated interest rates and tropical cyclones on tourist numbers in recent years.

We'll be looking at all options. And the Vanuatu government has indicated that they would prefer to resume operations as quickly as possible. Our role as voluntary liquidators will be to look at to assess all options to achieve that and make that sustainable, Kelly told reporters.

So that might involve some kind of sale process, it may involve some kind of partnership arrangement with another airline, Kelly added.

Australian tourist Sally Witchalls said she and four friends had been checking out of their Port Vila hotel on Wednesday morning when they were told at reception that their Air Vanuatu flight would not fly that day.

She has since discovered that her travel insurance did not cover an airline going into voluntary administration, as Air Vanuatu had done, or bankrupt.

We're now on our own working out how we pay for the accommodation from here on out while we wait to see how the situation with Air Vanuatu unfolds, Witchalls told ABC.

Also Read

PAK vs NZ 1st T20 Playing 11: Amir retuns to Pakistan XI after 4-year-break

7.1 magnitude quake hits South Pacific nation of Vanuatu, no tsunami threat

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Air India Express: 85 flights cancelled; Air India to support on 20 routes

Putin, seeking continuity, proposes Mishustin remain as Russia's PM

Australian regulator says Musk's X shouldn't set limits of internet law

Biden set to impose tariffs on China's electric vehicles, strategic sectors

US President Biden concerned over Boeing locking out its firefighters

Panama Canal in talks with US LNG producers to increase transportation

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bankruptcyinternational flightsairline industry

First Published: May 10 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story