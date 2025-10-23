European space push: Airbus, Leonardo, Thales join forces in €6.5 bn deal

The firms signed a memorandum of understanding to create a new company that could deliver cost savings of “mid-triple-digit millions” of euros in operating income within five years of closing. They also anticipate further operational savings over the long term.

Scope and scale of the new company

The new entity will bring together businesses in satellite manufacturing, space systems, components and services. It will employ around 25,000 people and generate annual revenues of roughly €6.5 billion. The company also boasts an order backlog covering more than three years of projected sales.

Ownership will be shared among the three parent companies, with Airbus holding 35 per cent, while Leonardo and Thales will each own 32.5 per cent. Details of the governance structure will be announced later.

The deal still requires regulatory approval. The companies expect the new entity to begin operations by 2027. Negotiations with unions will follow to merge the operations, and no immediate site closures or job losses are expected. However, insiders have told the Financial Times that job cuts may be unavoidable in the longer term.