Alibaba founder Jack Ma accepts a teaching position at Tokyo University



The appointment term for Ma finishes at the end of October 2023, but his contract may be extended on an annual basis, the University informed. He will teach subjects related to important research themes apart from giving lectures on management and business start-ups. Founder of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, has accepted an offer to teach at Tokyo College, a new organisation managed by the University of Tokyo, the University announced on May 1. Jack Ma will teach in the capacity of a visiting professor.



Earlier, the billionaire came to the limelight for criticising the regulatory framework in China. The Tokyo College serves as an interface between the University of Tokyo and overseas researchers and institutions engaged in research.



This was followed by an abrupt cancellation of the Ant Group's anticipated initial public offering. Ant Group is a Chinese fintech company led by Jack Ma. In a speech given at the annual People's Bank of China financial markets forum, Ma had criticised China's regulators and banks, which later resulted in a crackdown from the government.