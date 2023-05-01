Home / World News / Imran Khan's PTI will be 'ultimate loser' if talks on polls fail: Pak govt

Imran Khan's PTI will be 'ultimate loser' if talks on polls fail: Pak govt

Ahead of the third round of talks between the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N)-led federal coalition and the PTI scheduled for Tuesday, the govt told Khan that he cannot hold talks at gunpoint

Islamabad
Imran Khan's PTI will be 'ultimate loser' if talks on polls fail: Pak govt

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Terming "impracticable" Imran Khan's demand that the National Assembly be dissolved by May 14 for a successful outcome of talks, Pakistan's ruling coalition has warned the former premier that his party will be the "ultimate loser" if the parleys failed as the polls can be delayed for a year.

Ahead of the third round of talks between the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N)-led federal coalition and the PTI scheduled for Tuesday, the government told Khan that he cannot hold talks at gunpoint.

"We want to tell Imran Khan that he cannot hold talks at gunpoint. The first condition of talks is, there are no pre-conditions. Khan is so desperate that he wants his way or the highway, PML-N Secretary General and Federal Minister for Development Ahsan Iqbal was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

The federal coalition termed Khan's ultimatum "impracticable" and asked him to be more flexible for the success of this dialogue between the government and the opposition, the report said on Monday.

"If the talks fail, the ultimate loser will be the PTI as there is a provision for delaying elections for a year under the Constitution. Imran Khan has warned of creating a law and order situation in the country (if polls are not held this July) and in such a scenario, the elections will be delayed for another year, Iqbal said on Sunday.

The federal coalition parties sat with the PTI with an open mind', but Khan continued to ask for the dissolution of assemblies (National, Sindh and Balochistan) by May 14, he said, adding that the demand is not acceptable to the federal coalition.

Also Read

IMF treating cash-strapped Pakistan like a 'colony': Maryam Nawaz

My arrest part of London plan, says Imran; accuses govt of planning arrest

Deadlock over filing of FIR over assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Imran Khan's party to contest bypolls in all 33 vacant parliamentary seats

Imran Khan assassination: Protesters block roads in Islamabad, pelt stones

UAE, Morocco review strengthening financial, economic cooperation

Ahead of Arabian Travel Market, Abu Dhabi targets 24 mn visitors by 2023

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

President Biden roasted Fox News, CNN at Correspondents Association Dinner

Biden, Harris meet top donors to raise funds for 2024 election campaign

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan PTI

First Published: May 01 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story